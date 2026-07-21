AU First Class Cleaning Group Expands End of Tenancy Cleaning Services in Bathurst

Bathurst, NSW – AU First Class Cleaning Group is proud to expand its End of Tenancy Cleaning Services in Bathurst. The company now offers more move-out cleaning support for tenants, landlords, and real estate agents across Bathurst and nearby suburbs within a 10-mile radius.

Moving can be hard. Cleaning at the end of a lease can feel even harder. Many tenants lose part of their bond because the property is not cleaned well. AU First Class Cleaning Group helps solve this problem with professional end of lease cleaning and bond cleaning services in Bathurst.

Complete Bond Cleaning for Better Results

The expanded service includes:

Full kitchen cleaning

Deep bathroom cleaning

Wall spot removal

Window cleaning

Carpet steam cleaning

Floor scrubbing and mopping

Dusting of all rooms

Oven and range hood cleaning

Every clean follows a detailed end of tenancy cleaning checklist. This helps tenants meet rental inspection standards. It also helps landlords prepare the property for new tenants.

Supporting Bathurst’s Growing Rental Market

Bathurst, NSW, has a strong rental market. Many families, workers, and students move in and out each year. This creates high demand for reliable end of tenancy cleaning services in Bathurst.

AU First Class Cleaning Group works closely with property managers and real estate agents. Fast and high-quality move-out cleaning can reduce vacancy time. A clean home also protects property value.

Local Experts You Can Trust

AU First Class Cleaning Group is a local cleaning company in Bathurst. The team is trained, experienced, and fully equipped. They use safe and eco-friendly cleaning products when possible. Their goal is simple — deliver a spotless property and help clients secure their bond refund.

The company also offers related services such as residential cleaning, commercial cleaning, office cleaning, carpet cleaning, window cleaning, and pressure washing. This makes them a one-stop cleaning solution in Bathurst.

Stress-Free Moving Experience

End of lease cleaning takes time and effort. Hiring professional cleaners saves time and reduces stress. With expert tools and proven methods, AU First Class Cleaning Group ensures every surface is cleaned to a high standard.

Tenants can move with peace of mind. Landlords can welcome new tenants with confidence.

For more information about AU First Class Cleaning Group, visit https://www.aufirstclasscleaninggroup.com.au/

About AU First Class Cleaning Group

AU First Class Cleaning Group is a trusted cleaning company based in Bathurst, NSW. The company provides residential cleaning, commercial cleaning, and end of tenancy cleaning services in Bathurst and surrounding areas. Their focus is quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

Contact Information

Phone: 0489 066 764

Mail: contact@aufirstclasscleaninggroup.com.au

Address: 48 Marsden Ln, Kelso NSW 2795, Australia