Introducing Ambient Hailing: throo Launches the World’s First AI Agent that can Book and Pay for Real-World Rides

Throo enables AI agents to autonomously book and pay for rides in New York City on its zero-commission driver network – an early bet that AI assistants will soon hail rides supported by blockchain.

New York, New York, 2026-07-21 — /EPR Network/ — Throo is a mobility platform powered by Singapore-based TADA, the company behind more than 150 million rides and over $2 billion in gross merchandise value. Today, throo launched Ambient Hailing, a middleware that lets AI agents search for, book, and pay for real-world rides in New York City on users’ behalf.

With Ambient Hailing, an agent can arrange a ride around a user’s schedule without anyone opening an app. The agent learns the user’s patterns and routines, checks available vehicles and fares, and presents the options where the user simply enters “YES,” and the agent completes booking and payment. Driver details, estimated arrival times, and trip updates all flow back through the same conversational interface, drawn directly from the servers.

Rather than relying on experimental infrastructure, Ambient Hailing leverages established mobility ecosystems from its inception. The service provides agents with immediate, direct access to the active ride-hailing networks managed by throo, enabling users to coordinate transportation across these global hubs via a conversational interface from day one.

With a zero-commission model, throo has eliminated intermediary fees for drivers since its debut in June 2026. By integrating with Ambient Hailing, the throo network—which already has over 50,000 onboarded drivers in New York City—expands its reach by allowing drivers to capture ride demand from autonomous AI agents in addition to standard app-based requests.

Extending Ride-Hailing Beyond the App

Ambient Hailing makes mobility part of a broader conversation and workflow rather than a separate app experience. An agent can arrange ground transportation while planning a business trip, booking a hotel or flight, or coordinating travel for employees and customers inside an enterprise system.

Users can sign in with an existing throo account and pay with a saved card. The service also supports x402-based USDC payments for users who prefer automated, agent-led transactions. By design, it requires explicit user approval before both booking and payment.

The open-source ride available at launch installs directly in Claude and OpenClaw. Throo plans to support more agent environments and access methods over time.

Throo has built a network spanning drivers, vehicles, dispatch, payments, settlement, customer support, and local operations. Ambient Hailing opens these capabilities to AI agents, enterprise customers, and external digital platforms.

Throo plans to continue bringing additional mobility providers and drivers into the network. Participating providers will be able to serve ride demand from multiple AI services through a single shared integration, rather than building a separate connection to each agent platform.

“With Ambient Hailing, we are fundamentally redefining ride-hailing by giving AI agents direct, real-time access to our active mobility networks. Our goal is a frictionless, app-less transit experience where confirming with a simple ‘YES‘ is the only step,” said Kay Woo, founder and CEO of throo. “As the ecosystem expands to include a growing number of agents, corporations, transportation providers, and drivers, establishing a robust method for verifying identities and permissions is essential. Ambient Protocol is designed to serve as that foundational trust layer, ensuring the sovereignty and long-term viability of our core mobility infrastructure.”

About throo

throo is a ride-hailing network that first launched in New York City with a simple mission: create a fairer alternative for drivers and riders. Powered by Singapore-based TADA, the global mobility company behind more than 150 million rides worldwide and over $2 billion in gross merchandise value, throo allows drivers to keep more of their earnings while helping riders access more affordable fares. It charges no commission and takes only a small fixed fee per ride, so drivers keep far more of every fare and riders get lower, more predictable prices. Ambient Hailing is built on a unique principle: AI agents can hail a car as easily as a person, and the driver still comes out ahead. Through Ambient Hailing, throo’s ambition is to become the mobility layer for an economy by opening its established mobility network to AI agents, enterprises and developers. Learn more at ridethroo.ai and on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and X.