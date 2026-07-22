Johnson Brunetti Expands Franklin Presence with Move to Larger Office

Franklin, MA, 2026-07-22 — /EPR Network/ — Johnson Brunetti, an independent retirement and investment specialist firm founded in 2003, has moved its Franklin office to a larger location at 1 Fisher Street in Franklin.

The new office officially opened on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. It replaces Johnson Brunetti’s previous Franklin location in the nearby Franklin Village Plaza.

The new 2,754-square-foot office includes five conference rooms, compared with two at the former office, providing additional space for client meetings, educational sessions and collaboration among team members.

Johnson Brunetti’s Franklin team has also grown from four employees to 15 employees over the past five years. The larger office gives the firm room to accommodate its expanding team and continue serving a growing number of clients in Franklin and the surrounding communities.

“Our new Franklin office gives us room to continue growing while preserving the personal, local service our clients have come to expect,” said David Shapiro, regional director of wealth at Johnson Brunetti. “The additional meeting and conference space will allow us to serve clients more comfortably while giving our team an environment where we can continue to work collaboratively.”

The Franklin location is one of Johnson Brunetti’s four Massachusetts offices, along with locations in Needham, Norwell and Woburn. The firm offers retirement and investment guidance through educational workshops, individual consultations and ongoing financial planning services.

The expansion follows Johnson Brunetti’s recognition as one of the Boston Business Journal’s 2026 Best Places to Work in the Extra Small Company category. The award recognizes Massachusetts companies that have created exceptional workplace cultures based on feedback provided by their employees.

“Our team’s commitment to building meaningful relationships with clients has helped make this growth possible,” Shapiro said. “This move represents another investment in our employees, our clients and the Franklin community.”

The new Johnson Brunetti Franklin office is located at:

1 Fisher Street

Franklin, MA 02038

For more information or directions to the new office, visit www.JohnsonBrunetti.com or call 800-208-7233.

About Johnson Brunetti:

Johnson Brunetti is a local retirement planning firm with offices in Needham, Franklin, Norwell and Woburn, MA. Named one of the Boston Business Journal’s 2026 Best Places to Work, Johnson Brunetti provides the financial guidance and service that retirees and those planning for retirement need as they strive to achieve financial independence. To learn more about Johnson Brunetti and its services, call 800-208-7233 or visit http://www.JohnsonBrunetti.com.