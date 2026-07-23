Straight Up Retaining Fencing Expands Colorbond Slat Fencing Services in Perth, WA

Perth, WA –

Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks is proud to announce the expansion of its Colorbond slat fencing services in Perth, WA. This move comes as more homeowners and businesses look for modern, strong, and low-maintenance fencing solutions.

The company is known for delivering high-quality fencing and earthworks services across Perth and nearby areas. With this expansion, clients can now access improved fencing designs that offer both style and security.

Growing Demand for Modern Fencing Solutions

In recent years, there has been a rise in demand for modern fencing across Perth. Property owners are looking for fencing options that are durable, weather-resistant, and visually appealing.

Colorbond vertical slat fencing has become a popular choice. It provides privacy while still allowing airflow and light. It also suits both residential and commercial properties.

Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks has responded to this demand by expanding its services to include more customised slat fencing solutions.

Benefits of Colorbond Slat Fencing

Colorbond slat fencing offers many advantages for property owners. It is strong and designed to handle harsh weather conditions in Western Australia. It also requires very little maintenance compared to traditional timber fencing.

Another key benefit is its modern design. The clean lines and sleek finish improve the overall look of any property. It also increases property value and street appeal.

These features make it a smart choice for homeowners who want both function and style.

Expert Installation and Custom Designs

Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks provides professional installation services tailored to each property. The team works closely with clients to understand their needs and create custom fencing solutions.

From planning to final installation, every step is handled with care. The company uses quality materials and proven techniques to ensure long-lasting results.

Their experience in fencing and earthworks allows them to handle projects of all sizes, from small residential jobs to larger commercial installations.

For more information about Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks, visit https://www.straightupretainingandfencing.com/slat-fencing/

About Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks

Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks is a trusted fencing contractor based in Perth, WA. The company specialises in fencing installation, retaining walls, gate installation, and earthworks services.

With a focus on quality workmanship and customer satisfaction, the team delivers durable and modern solutions for residential and commercial properties.

Contact Information

Name: Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks

Phone: 0421 851 371

Email: deanmckinley19751@gmail.com

Address: Unit 9/31 Salmon Gum Grove, Beechboro WA 6063, Australia