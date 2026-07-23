Ezy Disability Aged Care Support & Transport Services Expands Disability Support for Social Activities in Perth

Perth, WA – Ezy Disability Aged Care Support & Transport Services is proud to announce the expansion of its disability support for social activities in Perth. This step aims to help more people with disabilities stay active, connected, and confident in their daily lives.

Many people with disabilities feel lonely or left out. Social activities play an important role in building friendships and improving mental wellbeing. With this expansion, more participants can now access safe and enjoyable programs across Perth.

Supporting Social Inclusion in Perth

The new services focus on helping people join group activities, community events, and social outings. These programs are designed to build confidence, improve communication skills, and support independence.

Participants can take part in indoor and outdoor activities. These include group games, local outings, and community events. Each activity is planned to suit individual needs and interests.

NDIS-Focused Social Support Services

Ezy Disability follows the guidelines of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). The services are designed to support community participation and social inclusion goals under NDIS plans.

The team works closely with participants and families. They create personalised support plans that match each person’s goals. This ensures every participant receives the right level of care and support.

Helping People Build Confidence and Independence

Social support is more than just fun. It helps people feel more confident and independent. When people join activities, they learn new skills and build strong relationships.

Support workers guide participants during activities. They make sure everyone feels safe, included, and supported. This helps reduce stress for families and improves overall quality of life.

Local Support Across Perth Communities

Ezy Disability Aged Care Support & Transport Services continues to grow its presence across Perth and nearby areas such as Rockingham and Baldivis. The focus is on providing local, reliable, and high-quality support services.

By expanding disability support for social activities in Perth, the organisation aims to meet the growing demand for community-based care. More people can now enjoy meaningful social experiences close to home.

For more information about Ezy Disability Aged Care Support & Transport Services, visit https://www.ezydisabilityandtransportservices.com/services/assist-access/

About Ezy Disability Aged Care Support & Transport Services

Ezy Disability Aged Care Support & Transport Services is a trusted provider of disability and aged care support. The organisation offers a wide range of services, including personal care, transport, daily living support, and social activity programs.

The team is committed to helping people live with dignity, independence, and confidence. With a strong focus on personalised care, Ezy Disability continues to support individuals and families across Perth.

Contact Information

Name: Ezy Disability Aged Care Support & Transport Services

Phone: 0474077474

Email: ezyagedcare@gmail.com

Address: Unit 4/10 Fraser Street, Rockingham, WA, 6168, Australia