Wavelength Coffee Roasters Launches Hospitality Division to Bring Sustainable Coffee to Restaurants

Shirley, MA, 2026-07-25 — /EPR Network/ — Wavelength Coffee Roasters announced the creation of its Hospitality Division, a specialized business unit designed to serve restaurants, cafés, and hotels seeking to elevate their beverage offerings with sustainably produced, high-quality coffee. The new division brings Wavelength’s commitment to environmental responsibility and exceptional taste to hospitality operators nationwide.

The Hospitality Division addresses a growing market demand from food and beverage operators who want to offer their guests premium coffee options aligned with sustainability values. Unlike traditional wholesale offerings, Wavelength’s hospitality team provides comprehensive support—from customized product selection to tasting consultations—helping establishments find the perfect coffee solutions for their menus and customer expectations.

“Hospitality businesses understand that the details matter,” said Jim Varney, co-founder of Wavelength Coffee Roasters. “Our guests are increasingly conscious of where their coffee comes from and how it’s made. The Hospitality Division lets cafés, restaurants, and hotels offer a coffee experience that matches their commitment to quality and sustainability.”

Wavelength’s sustainability approach spans the entire supply chain. The company partners with coffee growers who employ innovative, environmentally responsible farming practices. From there, Wavelength roasts its beans using all-electric, solar-powered air-roasting technology, then packages the coffee in fully recyclable steel containers. This commitment to sustainable sourcing, roasting, and packaging creates a complete story that hospitality operators can share with their guests.

The launch of the Hospitality Division comes on the heels of Wavelength’s growing partnership with Revival Café, which recently extended its agreement with Wavelength to supply coffee across all six of its locations. This kind of collaborative relationship—where a hospitality partner commits to serving Wavelength coffee and shares the sustainability story with customers—exemplifies the type of partnership the new division seeks to build.

“Every cup of coffee served in a hospitality setting is an opportunity to make a positive impact,” said Deanna Varney, co-founder of Wavelength Coffee Roasters. “We created this division because we believe restaurants, cafés, and hotels are natural ambassadors for sustainable practices. Partnerships like Revival Café show what’s possible when hospitality operators prioritize quality and sustainability.”

The Hospitality Division is now open for inquiries. Interested restaurant owners, café operators, and hotel beverage directors can reach out to learn more about wholesale partnerships, custom roasting options, and how Wavelength can enhance their coffee offerings. For more information, visit wavelength-coffee.com or contact the Hospitality Division directly at (978) 257-4037.

As the coffee industry faces growing pressure from climate change and evolving consumer expectations, Wavelength Coffee Roasters continues to lead a more sustainable path forward—extending that mission to the hospitality sector one coffee service at a time. For more information on Wavelength and the “Future of Coffee”, visit https://www.wavelength-coffee.com/ or call (978) 257-4037.

About Wavelength Coffee Roasters:

Wavelength Coffee Roasters is a Massachusetts-based specialty coffee company founded by Jim and Deanna Varney and headquartered in Shirley. Launched in 2025, the company follows a three-pronged sustainability model: sourcing beans from growers who employ sustainable practices, roasting with all-electric, solar-powered air-roasting technology, and packaging in fully recyclable steel containers. Through its direct-to-consumer channels, retail partnerships, and new Hospitality Division, Wavelength delivers an ultra-smooth, clean-tasting coffee designed for both quality and environmental impact. The company partners with restaurants, cafés, and hotels seeking to serve premium, sustainably produced coffee to their guests. For more information on Wavelength and the “Future of Coffee”, visit https://www.wavelength-coffee.com/ or call (978) 257-4037