SeaCube Provides Portable Refrigerated Containers for Historic New York Harbor Celebration

New York, NY, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — SeaCube was proud to serve as an official sponsor of Sail4th 250 by providing 5 branded portable refrigerated containers during the multi-day celebration honoring America’s 250th anniversary from July 3–8, 2026, in New York Harbor.

From July 3-8, 2026, the specially branded SeaCube refrigerated containers will support operations at five viewing stations throughout New York and New Jersey, helping ensure food and beverages remain cold, fresh, and safe for the thousands of attendees expected to gather along the waterfront for this historic event.

The Sail4th 250 celebration will bring one of the world’s largest gatherings of tall ships and naval vessels into New York/New Jersey Harbor, where international fleets will sail past the Statue of Liberty in tribute to America’s semi-quincentennial. The event will also include the Seventh International Naval Review hosted by the U.S. Navy, featuring more than 53 U.S. and international naval vessels.

“SeaCube is incredibly proud to be part of such an important milestone in our nation’s history,” said Bob Sappio, CEO of SeaCube. “Supporting Sail4th 250 not only enables us to showcase our equipment and logistics capabilities but also the critical role portable cold storage plays in large-scale events where food safety, reliability, and operational flexibility are essential.”

“Having SeaCube on board with Sail4th 250 helped make our beverage operations run smoothly across every site, even with the scale and complexity of an event this size,” said Chris O’Brien, President, Sail4th 250. “The company’s dependable cold storage was especially vital during the July 4 weekend heat wave in New York.”

In addition to supplying the refrigerated containers, SeaCube is coordinating specialized refrigerated transportation logistics for the event, including barge delivery operations to Governors Island to ensure equipment is positioned where it is needed throughout the harbor celebration.

SeaCube Cold Solutions, a SeaCube company, specializes in providing flexible, portable refrigerated storage for both short-term events and long-term operational needs nationwide. From festivals, sporting events, and public celebrations to grocery stores, florists, restaurants, food distributors, and emergency response operations, the company delivers dependable cold storage solutions wherever temporary or supplemental refrigeration is needed.

With a national network, superior refrigerated equipment, and responsive customer support, SeaCube Cold Solutions helps businesses and organizations maintain safe temperatures for food, beverages, floral products, and other temperature-sensitive inventory during peak seasons, renovations, emergencies, and special events. Backed by SeaCube Containers, the company offers scalable refrigerated storage and transport solutions designed to support customers anywhere in the United States.