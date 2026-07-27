Digital Land Records Reduce Risk, but Property Buyers Still Need Human Verification

PropLilly CEO & Co-Founder Pushpa Latha says digital land records have improved transparency, but legal review and on-ground verification remain essential before completing a property transaction.

BENGALURU, India, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — India’s land record digitization has made property verification faster and more transparent, but digital records alone do not eliminate transaction risk. As more property transactions begin online, legal interpretation and on-the-ground verification remain essential before a sale is completed.

The Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) has expanded computerized land records, integrated Sub-Registrar Offices with digital land databases, and introduced the Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) to improve parcel identification. These initiatives allow buyers to verify ownership history and registration details before entering a transaction.

However, digitization does not resolve legacy title errors, incomplete mutation histories, partial encumbrances, boundary disputes, or discrepancies between official records and the physical property. While digital records improve access to information, they do not replace legal due diligence or physical inspection. “Digital records have made property information easier to access, but access should not be confused with verification,” said Pushpa Latha, CEO & Co-Founder of PropLilly.

“We continue to see buyers rely on a clean digital extract while overlooking gaps in the ownership chain or issues that only become apparent through document review and site verification. Digital records should begin the due diligence process, not conclude it.” The distinction is particularly relevant for NRIs and out-of-station owners managing property remotely. Encroachments, unauthorized construction, occupancy issues, and certain boundary disputes often cannot be identified through digital records alone and require independent local verification.

As India’s property ecosystem becomes increasingly digital, buyers should combine government land records with legal review and site verification to make informed property decisions and reduce transaction risk.

About PropLilly

PropLilly is a property advisory and real estate services company that supports homebuyers, investors, NRIs, developers, and property owners through property monitoring and advisory, document verification, legal coordination, and transaction support. The company assists clients throughout the property lifecycle, from purchase to post-registration services. For more information, visit

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PropLilly Bengaluru, India Phone: +91 63666 82577 Email: info@proplilly.com Website: www.proplilly.com