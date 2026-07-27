O’Donnell & Naccarato Celebrates Construction Milestone at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Expansion

Philadelphia, PA, United States, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — O’Donnell & Naccarato recently joined hospital leadership, project partners, and community stakeholders to celebrate a beam signing for the expansion of Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

The beam signing marked a major milestone in the construction of the Marvin Samson Pavilion, with structural steel now in place as the project advances toward completion.

O&N is providing structural engineering services for the project, which includes approximately 198,600 square feet of new construction and 57,570 square feet of renovations. The expansion consists of a six-story tower with a mechanical penthouse, partial basement, and partial cellar designed to support expanded patient care capabilities and future growth.

The structure utilizes a steel framing system supported by deep pile foundations, with pile-supported structural slabs on grade at the first floor, basement, and cellar levels. The design supports the integration of new construction with ongoing hospital operations while accommodating future healthcare demands.

“The beam signing marks meaningful progress on one of the many transformative projects at Lourdes by Virtua Health for the Camden community,” said Michael Herrmann, Vice President at O’Donnell & Naccarato. “It’s rewarding to see the structure rise as the project moves closer to completion.”

O&N is partnering on the project with Vivid Project Management, Array Architects, TLC Engineering Solutions, L.F. Driscoll Company, Taylor Wiseman & Taylor, and Haley Aldrich.

The Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital expansion is one of several healthcare engineering projects O&N has supported for Virtua Health. The firm has also provided structural engineering services across the healthcare system’s Marlton, Mount Holly, and Willingboro campuses, helping deliver facilities that support high-quality patient care throughout southern New Jersey.