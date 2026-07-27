All Landscape Lights at Beijing’s Lugou Bridge Cultural Park Illuminate

Beijing, China, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — At 6 p.m., as the 2026 Wanping Spring Festival Opera and Temple Fair was in full swing in Beijing, the landscape lights along the walls of Wanping City were fully illuminated. At that moment, the four core elements of the “Museum, Bridge, City, and Riverside” – the Memorial Hall of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, Lugou Bridge, Wanping City, and the Yongding River waterfront space – lit up simultaneously. The warm yellow lights outlined the ancient city’s silhouette, reflecting beautifully with the frozen Yongding River, marking the official launch of the “night tour mode” for the historical and cultural landmarks in western Beijing.

Around 6 p.m. yesterday, a reporter at Wanping City observed that as night fell, thousands of landscape lighting fixtures along the walls of Wanping City illuminated on schedule, clearly outlining the towers and battlements. Looking west, the stone lions on Lugou Bridge appeared more weathered under the soft lighting. To the north, the silhouette of the Memorial Hall’s lights harmonized with the city wall lights. Along the Yongding River waterfront promenade, color-changing lights wound along the riverbank.

The “Museum, Bridge, City, and Riverside” have all been illuminated. As a core component of the “Two Parks and One River” landscape lighting enhancement project, the Wanping area has gradually achieved improvements in the external lighting of the Memorial Hall, optimization of nighttime lighting for Lugou Bridge, full coverage of lighting on Wanping City walls, and illumination of the Yongding River waterfront space. These four historical and cultural elements are now fully displayed at night.

Li Hui, a resident living near Wanping City, brought his grandson specifically to see the lights: “Before, the Memorial Hall was dark at night, the bridge only had a few streetlights, and the city walls had no lights at all. Seeing all this lit up today fills me with pride. This is the grandeur Lugou Bridge deserves.”

As a key part of the illumination of the “Museum, Bridge, City, and Riverside,” the full lighting of Wanping City’s walls has drawn significant attention.

Thousands of lanterns along the east-west thoroughfare lit up simultaneously with the spotlights on the walls, adorning the ancient city with dazzling brilliance. On the southwestern wall, a live-action script murder mystery game themed around Journey to the West, titled The Opera Journey, featured 30 live actors interacting with visitors under the lights, turning the ancient walls into a natural backdrop for immersive performances.

“We came specifically to see the lights,” said Mr. Zhang, a citizen taking photos near the city gate tower. “Watching the lights illuminate layer by layer on the walls, then spreading to the bridge, the river, and the Memorial Hall-it feels like history has come to life before our eyes.”

A representative from Fengtai District stated that the integrated illumination of the “Museum, Bridge, City, and Riverside” is not merely functional lighting but a quality enhancement based on the integrated operational concept of these four elements. This initiative aims to make Wanping City, the only well-preserved Ming Dynasty garrison town in northern China, a new nighttime cultural tourism landmark in western Beijing. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights