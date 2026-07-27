Times Of Blockchain Sponsors Landmark Global Blockchain Show Riyadh 2026

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ —Times Of Blockchain, a premier global authority on Web3, digital assets, and decentralized technology journalism, proudly announces the successful conclusion of its role as the official sponsor for the landmark Global Blockchain Show Riyadh 2026. Held on June 29–30 at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention, the exclusive B2B summit concluded with monumental success, recording 6,700+ verified attendees.

As a primary driver of the event’s media ecosystem, Times Of Blockchain was instrumental in amplifying crucial live discussions regarding the maturation of Web3 infrastructure, enterprise-grade blockchain networks, and the tokenization of real-world assets. The high-profile summit featured over 100 global speakers and 100 exhibitors, convening a powerful 70% CXO-level delegation from more than 80 countries, cementing Riyadh’s growing reputation as a premier global sandbox for technological transformation.

Our official sponsorship of the Global Blockchain Show Riyadh 2026 represents a profound commitment to fueling the next frontier of global Web3 innovation,” stated a spokesperson for Times Of Blockchain. “Witnessing 6000+ visionaries, enterprise builders, and institutional leaders unite under one roof proves that the blockchain ecosystem has definitively matured from speculation into critical global infrastructure. As proud sponsors, we are thrilled to have supported an ecosystem-defining platform that accelerates these advancements, aligning our organizational vision directly with the digital economic transformation powered by Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The two-day summit also witnessed major ecosystem benchmarks. Throughout the event, Times Of Blockchain delivered elite, real-time reporting on key main-stage tracks, covering structural tech innovations, chain abstraction, and global regulatory compliance.

By delivering unprecedented access and industry-leading insights, Times Of Blockchain has firmly reinforced its position as a vital catalyst for global Web3 media, connecting groundbreaking technical engineering with the exact insights required by institutional and retail audiences alike.

About Times Of Blockchain: Times Of Blockchain is a leading international media platform dedicated to delivering objective, comprehensive, and real-time news, analysis, and insights on the blockchain, cryptocurrency, and Web3 ecosystems. Driven by journalistic integrity, the platform connects global innovators, enterprises, and tech enthusiasts with the definitive stories defining the decentralized future.

Media Contact: