Reliance Animation Academy Ultadanga Emerges as the Best Animation Institute in Kolkata for Future-Ready Creative Careers

Kolkata, India, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Reliance Animation Academy Ultadanga is steadily earning recognition as the Best animation institute in Kolkata, offering comprehensive training that bridges classroom learning with real-world studio practices.

Backed by Reliance Animation Studios and Reliance Entertainment, the academy combines over 15 years of educational excellence with an AI-integrated curriculum, experienced faculty, and exposure to professional production workflows. Students receive hands-on training in 2D and 3D Animation, Visual Effects (VFX), Game Design, Graphic Design, UI/UX, Motion Graphics, and Filmmaking, preparing them for careers across the entertainment and digital media industries.

Unlike conventional software-based training, Reliance Animation Academy Ultadanga focuses on developing industry-ready professionals through project-based learning, portfolio creation, and showreel development. Students gain practical knowledge of modelling, rigging, texturing, animation, compositing, rendering, and modern AI-assisted creative workflows that reflect current studio standards.

The academy’s placement-oriented approach further strengthens its reputation among aspiring artists. Dedicated career guidance, portfolio reviews, mock interviews, and placement assistance help students confidently transition into animation studios, VFX companies, gaming firms, advertising agencies, and OTT production houses. The curriculum is continuously updated to align with evolving industry technologies and employer expectations.

Located in Ultadanga, one of Kolkata’s well-connected educational hubs, the institute offers modern infrastructure, advanced computer laboratories, and mentorship from professionals with real production experience. Students also benefit from exposure to live studio projects that enhance both technical proficiency and creative confidence.

As demand for skilled digital artists grows across India and globally, Reliance Animation Academy Ultadanga continues to empower students with the technical expertise, creative mindset, and professional exposure required to succeed in today’s competitive AVGC ecosystem. Its emphasis on practical learning, innovation, and career development has positioned the academy among the preferred destinations for aspiring creators seeking the Best animation institute in Kolkata.

About Reliance Animation Academy Ultadanga

Recognized as the Best animation institute in Ultadanga, Kolkata, Reliance Animation Academy Ultadanga offers industry-focused training in Animation, VFX, Game Design, Graphic Design, UI/UX, and Filmmaking. Backed by Reliance Entertainment, students benefit from AI-integrated learning, live studio projects, expert mentors, and dedicated placement assistance to build successful creative careers.

Contact

Address: P-193/1, 2nd & 3rd Floor, Ultadanga Main Road, Scheme VII M, Kolkata-700067

Phone: +91-6291333616

Email: info@relianceacademyultadanga.com