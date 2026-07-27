SOC 2 Automation Guide Released to Help SaaS Companies Prepare for Independent Audits

San Jose, CA, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Decrypt Compliance today announced the release of a new educational resource designed to help SaaS companies understand the practical role of automation during the SOC 2 audit process. The publication provides an independent look at which compliance activities can be automated and which continue to require professional CPA oversight.

As organizations face increasing customer security reviews and stricter vendor assessment requirements, many technology companies are adopting compliance automation platforms to simplify audit preparation. While these platforms have become widely used across the SaaS industry, confusion remains about their capabilities and limitations.

The newly released guide, “SOC 2 Automation: What Can & Can’t Be Automated?”, explains how automation platforms continuously collect technical evidence, monitor cloud infrastructure, identify configuration changes, and maintain compliance documentation throughout the year. At the same time, it highlights that professional judgment, policy evaluation, employee interviews, and the issuance of an official SOC 2 report remain responsibilities of an independent licensed CPA firm.

The publication also examines how automation fits into modern compliance programs without replacing established audit standards. It discusses common misconceptions surrounding automated compliance tools and explains why governance, documentation, and operational processes remain essential parts of successful SOC 2 examinations.

According to Raymond Cheng, Founder and Managing Partner of Decrypt Compliance, “Automation has improved the efficiency of audit preparation by reducing repetitive administrative work, but technology does not replace independent assurance. Organizations achieve stronger compliance outcomes when automation is combined with effective governance and experienced audit professionals.”

In addition to explaining the boundaries of automation, the guide provides practical information on selecting an automation platform, preparing evidence for auditors, reducing audit delays, and improving long-term compliance readiness. The resource is intended for founders, chief technology officers, compliance managers, security teams, and organizations preparing for enterprise customer security assessments.

Growing demand for SOC 2 reports across cloud software, artificial intelligence, fintech, and healthcare technology has increased interest in compliance automation. The new publication aims to provide factual, educational guidance that helps organizations make informed decisions when building their compliance programs.

The educational guide is available at:

https://decrypt.cpa/our-blogs/soc-2-automation-what-can-cant-be-automated/

About Decrypt Compliance

Decrypt Compliance is a California-based CPA firm specializing in cybersecurity, privacy, artificial intelligence, and compliance assurance services for technology companies. The firm performs independent audits for frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, and HITRUST while helping organizations strengthen security governance, improve customer trust, and meet evolving regulatory and enterprise compliance requirements.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Raymond Cheng

Organization: Decrypt Compliance

Address: 3031 Tisch Way, San Jose, California 95128, USA

Email: info@decrypt.cpa

Website: https://decrypt.cpa