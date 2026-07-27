Business Bridge Asia Comments on Growing US-Vietnam Trade Opportunities in 2026

Singapore, Singapore, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Business Bridge Asia, an Asia-Pacific market entry consulting firm built by entrepreneurs, subject matter experts, and former diplomats, today commented on the accelerating trade and investment relationship between the United States and Vietnam, and the growing number of American companies seeking support to enter or expand within the Vietnamese market.

Vietnam’s economy grew by more than 8% in 2025 — its strongest performance in over a decade — with growth continuing at a similar pace through the first half of 2026. The United States remains Vietnam’s largest export market, while registered foreign direct investment into Vietnam reached over USD 34 billion in the first half of 2026 alone, up sharply from the prior year. Business Bridge Asia notes that this momentum is translating directly into new client inquiries from US-based companies evaluating Vietnam market entry consulting for US companies for the first time.

“We are seeing a clear shift among US companies — from asking whether they should look at Vietnam, to asking how quickly they can get set up there,” said a Business Bridge Asia spokesperson.

Supply Chain Diversification Driving Interest

Much of the renewed US interest in Vietnam is tied to continued supply chain diversification away from single-country manufacturing dependence, alongside Vietnam’s expanding role in electronics, textiles, and light manufacturing exports. Business Bridge Asia works with companies evaluating how to enter the Vietnam market for the first time, as well as companies that have already entered but need ongoing Vietnam due diligence and local partner matching support as their local operations mature.

“Getting into Vietnam is one milestone. Operating there successfully — managing local partners, staying compliant as regulations shift, and avoiding costly missteps — is a longer-term commitment that most companies underestimate,” the spokesperson added.

From Market Entry to Ongoing Advisory

Business Bridge Asia reports that client needs increasingly extend beyond initial market entry into ongoing Vietnam business advisory — including local partner vetting, contract due diligence, regulatory monitoring, and business document translation — reflecting a broader trend of US companies treating Vietnam as a long-term market rather than a one-time entry project.

About Business Bridge Asia

Business Bridge Asia is a Singapore-based Asia-Pacific business consulting firm built by entrepreneurs, subject matter experts, and former diplomats. The firm provides Southeast Asia market entry consulting, partner matching, due diligence, incorporation, and regulatory compliance support across Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Taiwan, Cambodia, Laos, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Brunei, and Myanmar, in addition to supporting US market entry for Asian companies.

Availability

US and international companies exploring Vietnam market entry or ongoing business advisory support can schedule a free Vietnam market entry consultation directly with the Business Bridge Asia team.

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Media Contact:

Business Bridge Asia

businessbridgeasiaseo@gmail.com