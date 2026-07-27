Mahina’s Reusable Period Panties Offer Four Absorbency Levels For Every Flow

New Delhi, India, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — For most Indian women, navigating menstruation has involved accommodating the same limitations for years. Most products need frequent changing, can cause discomfort through long days, and generate waste with every cycle that can last for centuries.

Mahina, an Indian reusable period underwear brand, was built on a different starting point: that period care should fit into a woman’s life, not the other way around. The brand’s reusable period panties are now trusted and loved by more than 2,50,000 women across India, a number that reflects a broader shift in what Indian women expect from their period products.

What Makes Mahina’s Period Panties Reusable

Each pair of Mahina’s period panties features a three-layer absorbency system that is sealed directly into the gusset of the garment using bond-seal technology. This includes a moisture-wicking top layer that draws fluid away from the skin, an absorbent core that holds the volume, and a leak-resistant outer layer that protects clothing. Because the protection is part of the garment rather than a separate insert, there is nothing to shift, adjust, or replace throughout the day.

This construction also makes possible a range that captures how flow actually behaves across a cycle. With 4 absorbency levels that hold up to 80ml in a single wear, each panty can replace 3 to 8 pads per wear. The highest-absorbency variant, Mahina’s DeepSleep Period Panty TM, is designed specifically for overnight use and features an elastic-free waistband that allows uninterrupted sleep. All four variants are available in breathable cotton and premium MicroModal, in seven sizes from XS to 3XL, and are made for Indian women’s bodies.

What Sets Mahina Apart

Having the right absorbency range matters, but it only delivers on its promise if the product holds up through real use. All four variants can be worn for 12 hours at a stretch, which means a single pair can carry a wearer through a full workday or an uninterrupted night of sleep without needing to be changed. For a heavy flow period panty to genuinely replace disposable pads in daily life, that long-wear window is what makes it viable in practice.

The construction also addresses a common weak point in period underwear. Rather than stitching the absorbent gusset into the garment, Mahina uses bond-seal technology, which eliminates the small holes left behind by conventional stitching. Those stitch holes are often where leaks begin on heavier days and bonded seams remove that risk entirely. This also keeps the gusset flat, secure, and leak-resistant through long wear and across repeated wash cycles.

On safety and longevity, Mahina takes a more transparent approach than most period care brands. The products are made with OEKO-TEX certified fabrics and tested by NABL-accredited laboratories, confirmed free of PFAS, formaldehyde, heavy metals, and banned amines. All testing documentation is publicly available on the brand’s website.

Durability of the product has also been verified across 100 wash cycles under controlled conditions, with absorbency, structure, and gusset integrity confirmed to hold throughout, giving each pair a usable lifespan of approximately two years. To ensure that the products remain safe during this time, Mahina has also tested them after six months of real-world use, with microbial results well within safe limits. For a reusable period product worn repeatedly against sensitive skin, post-use testing is what confirms the product remains hygienic across its full life, not just when it is new.

The move toward reusable period panties in India is being driven by women who expect more from their period products in terms of comfort, verified safety, and reduced environmental impact. Mahina’s range is available on the website, with full absorbency guidance, sizing information, and safety documentation.