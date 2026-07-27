Softaken Releases Free Timestamp Converter for Developers Working Across Unix Time and Readable Dates

Bedfordshire, UK, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken Software, the developer of online utility tools and desktop software, has released a Timestamp Converter as part of its Online Tools suite. The tool is now live at softaken.com. Developers and system administrators on regular basis have to read logs, debug APIs or work on database records. They need to convert the Unix time stamps to readable dates and vice versa.

There are two directions for the conversion, which can be switched with a simple button: Unix to Date and Now to Unix, which generates a current timestamp on demand. Results are shown in the user’s local time zone, automatically detected from the browser, so no manual time zone math is required. Similar to the rest of the Softaken Online Tools collection, all conversion logic is performed on the client-side, so no timestamp or date value is sent to the Softaken servers.

“Timestamps are one of those things every developer has to convert at some point, usually while chasing down a bug,” said a Softaken product representative.

Features:

Unix-to-date and date-to-Unix conversion — flip one toggle, and you’re in the other direction. Both common use cases are solved without separate tools.

flip one toggle, and you’re in the other direction. Both common use cases are solved without separate tools. Automatic time zone detection — results are in the user’s local time zone according to browser settings; no need to manually enter offsets

results are in the user’s local time zone according to browser settings; no need to manually enter offsets Client-side, instant processing — conversions are handled in JavaScript on the user’s device, so no data is uploaded or logged

conversions are handled in JavaScript on the user’s device, so no data is uploaded or logged Offline capability – the tool can function after the page has loaded, even if there is no active internet connection

the tool can function after the page has loaded, even if there is no active internet connection No account or signup needed – free to use with no login or usage limits

free to use with no login or usage limits One-click copy — converted results can be copied directly into code, logs or spreadsheets

It is mainly aimed at developers and IT pros, but is intended to be usable by anyone who needs a quick and reliable timestamp lookup without installing extra software.

Availability

The Timestamp Converter is now available free of charge at:

https://www.softaken.com/online/timestamp-converter/

About Softaken

Softaken is a software company that specializes in tools for file conversion, data recovery, and email migration. We also have a growing collection of free, browser-based Online Tools for text, image, PDF, and developer utilities. The company prefers to process data on the client side for its product line, meaning that user data remains on the device rather than being routed through company servers.

Media Questions

Softaken Software

Email: support@softaken.com

Website: https://www.softaken.com/