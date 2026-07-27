All Colorado Surfaces Expands Hardwood Gym Flooring Services in Denver

Denver, Colorado, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — All Colorado Surfaces LLC, a trusted Denver-based flooring contractor with more than 25 years of experience, today announced the expansion of its hardwood gym flooring services throughout the Denver Metro area, including Southeast Aurora and Centennial. The expansion is designed to meet increasing demand from schools, churches, recreation centers, sports complexes, fitness facilities, and community organizations seeking durable, high-performance athletic flooring solutions.

As athletic facilities continue investing in safe and long-lasting playing surfaces, hardwood remains the preferred flooring option for basketball courts, volleyball courts, school gymnasiums, and multi-purpose sports facilities. All Colorado Surfaces has expanded its installation, refinishing, repair, and maintenance capabilities to better serve organizations looking to improve the performance, appearance, and longevity of their athletic spaces.

“Our team has spent more than two decades helping property owners invest in flooring that performs under demanding conditions,” said a company representative. “Whether it’s a brand-new hardwood gym floor installation or refinishing an existing athletic court, we focus on craftsmanship, precision, and long-term durability.”

Growing Demand for Hardwood Gym Flooring in Denver

The Denver Metro area continues to experience growth in educational facilities, recreation centers, and community sports programs. As these organizations expand or renovate their facilities, many are choosing hardwood athletic flooring because of its proven durability, professional appearance, and superior playing characteristics.

Hardwood gym flooring delivers consistent ball response, excellent traction, natural shock absorption, and long-term reliability. These performance benefits make it the industry standard for competitive sports while helping reduce stress on athletes’ joints during practices, games, and daily physical education activities.

In addition to supporting athletic performance, professionally installed hardwood flooring creates an attractive environment that enhances the overall appearance of schools, fitness centers, churches, and municipal recreation facilities.

Installation Designed for Colorado’s Climate

Installing hardwood gym flooring requires specialized knowledge, particularly in Colorado’s unique climate. Low humidity, seasonal temperature fluctuations, and changing moisture levels can affect the stability of wood flooring if installation is not performed correctly.

All Colorado Surfaces begins every project with a comprehensive site evaluation that includes subfloor inspection, moisture testing, and environmental assessment. Proper preparation helps ensure the finished flooring system performs consistently throughout the year.

Each hardwood floor is installed using industry-proven methods that allow for natural expansion and contraction while maintaining structural integrity. After installation, the flooring is professionally sanded, sealed, and finished to create a smooth, durable playing surface capable of withstanding years of athletic activity and heavy foot traffic.

The company also customizes court layouts, game lines, and finishing options to meet the specific needs of schools, athletic organizations, churches, and recreational facilities.

Hardwood Gym Floor Refinishing Extends Floor Life

Replacing an athletic floor is not always necessary. Many existing hardwood gym floors can be restored through professional refinishing, providing significant cost savings while improving both appearance and performance.

Over time, athletic flooring naturally develops scratches, worn finishes, reduced traction, and visible signs of heavy use. Hardwood gym floor refinishing removes damaged surface layers through professional sanding before applying new protective finishes that restore the court’s original beauty and functionality.

Refinishing also provides an opportunity to repaint basketball court lines, volleyball markings, logos, and other athletic graphics, giving facilities a fresh, professional appearance without the expense of installing an entirely new floor.

Most hardwood gym floors benefit from refinishing every seven to ten years, although facilities with high daily usage may require maintenance sooner. Regular inspections help identify minor issues before they develop into larger structural problems that require more extensive repairs.

Preventative Maintenance Protects Long-Term Investment

Routine maintenance plays a critical role in preserving hardwood athletic flooring. All Colorado Surfaces offers customized maintenance programs that help facility managers extend floor life while reducing long-term ownership costs.

Maintenance services may include seasonal inspections, protective recoating, routine cleaning recommendations, minor repairs, moisture monitoring, and performance evaluations. By addressing wear before significant damage occurs, organizations can avoid costly replacements and keep athletic facilities operating safely year-round.

Preventative maintenance also helps maintain consistent playing conditions, protects the floor’s finish, and preserves the professional appearance expected in modern athletic facilities.

Why Quality Athletic Flooring Matters

The condition of a gymnasium floor directly affects athlete safety, facility performance, and visitor impressions. A professionally installed hardwood gym floor provides dependable footing, improved shock absorption, consistent ball bounce, and reliable traction that supports athletic competition across multiple sports.

Well-maintained flooring also reflects positively on schools, recreation centers, churches, and fitness facilities by creating clean, attractive environments for students, athletes, members, and guests.

Investing in professional installation and ongoing maintenance helps organizations maximize the lifespan of their flooring while reducing unexpected repair costs and maintaining high operational standards.

Serving the Denver Metro Area

With expanded service capacity, All Colorado Surfaces now serves a broader range of clients throughout Denver, Southeast Aurora, Centennial, and surrounding communities. The company works with public and private schools, colleges, churches, recreation districts, commercial fitness centers, sports complexes, and property managers seeking dependable hardwood flooring solutions.

Every project is completed with attention to detail, transparent communication, and a commitment to delivering flooring systems that meet the demands of daily athletic use while maintaining long-term value.

About All Colorado Surfaces LLC

All Colorado Surfaces LLC is a Denver-based flooring company with more than 25 years of experience providing residential and commercial flooring solutions throughout the Denver Metro area. The company specializes in hardwood gym flooring installation, hardwood gym floor refinishing, athletic floor maintenance, hardwood floor repairs, and custom flooring solutions for schools, churches, recreation centers, fitness facilities, and commercial properties. Known for dependable craftsmanship and customer-focused service, All Colorado Surfaces delivers durable flooring systems designed to perform for decades.

For more information about hardwood gym flooring, hardwood gym floor refinishing, or to schedule a free estimate, contact All Colorado Surfaces LLC.

Media Contact

All Colorado Surfaces LLC

Phone: (303) 803-7960

Email: info@allcoloradosurfaces.com

Service Area: Denver Metro, Southeast Aurora, Centennial