Kapoor Plastics Expands Supply of Light Guide Acrylic Sheets for Modern Display and Lighting Projects

New Delhi, India, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Good lighting isn’t just about LEDs. The material that spreads the light plays an equally important role. If the panel doesn’t distribute light evenly, bright spots and dark areas become hard to avoid. That’s one reason more display manufacturers and sign makers are choosing light guide acrylic sheet solutions for their projects.

Kapoor Plastics, an authorized distributor of engineering plastic products, supplies a complete range of LGP sheet products for businesses working in signage, retail displays, architectural lighting, and LED applications. These sheets are designed to help spread light evenly while keeping panels slim and easy to fabricate.

“Customers usually come to us after trying different materials that didn’t give them the finish they wanted,” said a spokesperson from Kapoor Plastics. “A good LGP acrylic sheet helps create uniform lighting, whether it’s used in a retail display, a menu board, or an illuminated sign.”

The demand for light guide panel sheet products has grown as businesses move toward thinner display systems and energy-efficient lighting. Retail stores, shopping malls, restaurants, and corporate offices often use these sheets to build illuminated signs, display panels, and decorative lighting features.

An LGP sheet works by guiding light from LEDs across the surface instead of allowing it to gather near the light source. This creates a cleaner appearance while reducing the number of LEDs needed in many applications. The result is a bright panel with more even light distribution.

Common applications include:

LED signboards and illuminated letters

Retail display panels and product showcases

Menu boards and advertising displays

Decorative wall lighting

Exhibition booths and commercial interiors

Kapoor Plastics offers LGP acrylic sheet options in different sizes and specifications to match project requirements. The team works with fabricators, lighting manufacturers, architects, and display solution providers to help them choose the right material for each application.

The company supplies customers across Pan India and the Middle East, supporting both custom fabrication work and large production orders. The focus stays on reliable stock, practical guidance, and genuine materials that perform consistently from one project to the next.

Product specifications and enquiry details are available on the company website.

More information: https://www.kapoorplastics.com/lgp-sheet.php

About Kapoor Plastics

Kapoor Plastics has been supplying plastic sheet materials for over 40 years. The company offers acrylic, polycarbonate, PETG, and specialty plastic products used in signage, lighting, construction, retail displays, and industrial fabrication. Customers continue to work with Kapoor Plastics because they receive genuine materials, dependable supply, and support from a team that understands how these products are used.

Kapoor Plastics

1/5, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Paharganj

Delhi-110055

Mobile No-9999440446