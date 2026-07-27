Launch of ESG Leadership: Taking a Leading Role in ESG by Integrating Sustainability and Digital Transformation

Nuremberg, Germany, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ —

ESG Leadership helps companies take a leading role in the ESG field by integrating sustainability and digital transformation.

The company focuses on three core offerings: ESG Leadership tools and models, the reference book ESG-Leadership, and the ESG Leadership Masterclass.

ESG Leadership tools and models. “Sustainify Like a Pro!”—with our comprehensive solution for sustainable and digital growth.

The book ESG-Leadership. Discover how you can successfully combine sustainability and digital transformation within your organization.

ESG Leadership Masterclass. In collaboration with Handelsblatt, the ESG Leadership Masterclass offers executives and decision-makers highly effective professional development content.

In today’s rapidly changing business world, sustainability and digital responsibility are no longer optional—they are essential drivers of long-term success. ESG Leadership was founded to guide companies on this journey and provide them with the knowledge, tools, and strategic frameworks they need to move forward effectively.

Our Core Offerings

ESG Leadership-Tools and Models. “Sustainify Like a Pro!”—with our comprehensive solution for sustainable and digital growth. The ESG Leadership tools and models offer high-quality resources, actionable guidance, and proven frameworks that help organizations effectively implement ESG strategies and achieve measurable results. The ESG-Leadership Handbook. Discover how you can successfully combine sustainability and digital transformation within your organization. Published by Haufe and authored by Victoria Riess, the ESG-Leadership Handbook offers practical insights, frameworks, and real-world examples to help executives integrate ESG into their core strategy. ESG Leadership Masterclass. In collaboration with Handelsblatt, the ESG Leadership Masterclass offers executives and decision-makers highly effective professional development content. Led by Victoria Riess, this program demonstrates how sustainable corporate governance, ESG strategies, and digital responsibility can foster resilience, innovation, and long-term business success.

Our Mission

At ESG Leadership, we are convinced that the future belongs to organizations that act responsibly, are digitally innovative, and lead sustainably. Our mission is to equip leaders with the clarity, skills, and confidence to translate ESG goals into tangible results.

We invite companies, leaders, and innovators to join us in shaping a more sustainable and digitally responsible future.

ESG Leadership – Where sustainability meets digital excellence.

ESG Leadership Tools and Models: Sustainify like a Pro

Are you ready to take your sustainable and digital growth to the next level? ESG Leadership offers you everything you need—all from a single source.

The ESG Leadership-Framework

An end-to-end solution that connects all silos in sustainability management. The first comprehensive ESG Leadership framework. A practical guide to closing the gaps in sustainability reporting.

The Largest Library of ESG Leadership Tools

Access comprehensive templates for sustainability and digital transformation for any business and any industry.

Professional Tools for Every Task

Whether you’re running a sustainable business or launching a digital side project, ESG Leadership Pro offers powerful tools and premium features to help you build and grow sustainable businesses—all in one place.

Corporate Governance Sustainability Strategy Sustainable Implementation Corporate Responsibility in AI Corporate Responsibility in Cybersecurity

Premium Templates, Unlimited Sustainable Possibilities

Access thousands of premium template pages for every type of sustainable business. From sustainable strategy to implementation—find the perfect business model to bring your sustainable ideas to life.

Practical Best Practices

Put sustainable and digital best practices into action—learn what works in sustainability transformation and apply real-world examples of digital transformation right away.

Build digitally. Grow sustainably. Shape the future.

Founder & CEO

Victoria Riess, MBA is a recognized strategy leader and executive advisor on ESG and technology, an inspiring keynote speaker, author of, among other works, the reference book ESG-Leadership published by Schäffer-Poeschel, and an award-winning top executive in the technology industry. With an impressive professional background as a strategy consultant, she brings over 15 years of leadership experience in the fields of digital strategy consulting and sustainable corporate strategy.

Contact

ESG Leadership

Founder & CEO Victoria Riess, MBA

hello@esgleadership.de

www.esgleadership.de

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