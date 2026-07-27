Spring Festival Lighting Projects Launched in Residential Communities Across Datong, Shanxi

Shanxi Province, China, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — To create a joyous and peaceful festive atmosphere and allow residents to experience the strong flavor of the Chinese New Year, property management companies in various residential communities across Datong City, Shanxi Province, have launched Spring Festival lighting projects. The green belts and trees within each community are now adorned with colorful lights. As night falls, the entire neighborhood seems to be draped in a brilliant, colorful “gown,” presenting a scene of breathtaking beauty.

On the evening of February 20th, a reporter observed in the City Vienna residential community that trees lining both sides of the main roads were wrapped with golden light strips, resembling a dazzling display of fiery trees and silver flowers from a distance. The greenery was filled with colorful net lights and “shooting star” decorative lights-red like fire, pink like sunset clouds, and purple dreamlike and ethereal.

As the lighting patterns changed rhythmically, the twinkling lights complemented the red lanterns throughout the community, making the night scene exceptionally enchanting. Many residents out for a stroll stopped to take photos.

A resident, Ms. Li, who was playing with her child under the colorful lights, said with a smile, “Coming out for a walk at night and seeing these festive lights-this is what the New Year should feel like. The property management has really put thought into this.”

According to the community’s property manager, this year’s lighting project adhered to the principles of “energy conservation, environmental protection, and creating a festive atmosphere.” LED energy-saving lights were used, ensuring both a pleasing visual effect and longevity. Property staff worked overtime to hang and test the lights, aiming to create a warm and comfortable living environment for the residents.

With fiery trees and silver flowers illuminating the night, and decorated with lanterns to welcome the new spring, these colorful lights not only brighten the community’s evenings but also illuminate the residents’ hopes and aspirations for the new year. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights