PDF Champ Rolls Out Compress PDF Tool With Four Compression Modes, All Processed in the Browser

IASI, Romania, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — PDF Champ has introduced a Compress PDF tool that reduces file sizes right in the browser, giving users four compression modes to select from based on the file’s intended use. You can get the tool now at pdfchamp.com/online/compress-pdf

Main Features

Four compression modes: Basic removes metadata and keeps vector text untouched; Smart compresses image-heavy pages but keeps text untouched in other pages; Balanced re-renders every page as an image suitable for scanned documents; and Maximum further reduces the file size when quality is less important than size.

Basic removes metadata and keeps vector text untouched; Smart compresses image-heavy pages but keeps text untouched in other pages; Balanced re-renders every page as an image suitable for scanned documents; and Maximum further reduces the file size when quality is less important than size. Instead of having to accept a fixed setting, users can fine-tune JPEG compression on image-based modes with an adjustable image quality slider.

Optional metadata removal, removes title, author and keyword data from the file during compression.

Size summary before and after, how much space saved after compression is finished.

No file upload, all processing happens locally: compression happens in the browser and can be checked by looking at the network tab in the DevTools.

Once a page is loaded, it can be used offline.

“Not every PDF needs the same kind of compression,” said a PDF Champ spokesperson. “A scanned contract and a text-heavy report don’t shrink the same way, so we built in modes instead of forcing one setting on everyone.”

Availability

Compress PDF for free, no registration required. Works on any modern browser. It is one of more than twenty other free tools from the PDF Champ platform including tools to merge, split, watermark, sign and compare PDF files.

PDF Champ

PDF Champ develops free browser-based PDF tools and a paid desktop application for Windows and Mac. The online tools are intended to process files locally on the user’s device rather than through server uploads.

Media Contact

PDF Champ Support Team

Email: support@softaken.com

Website: https://www.pdfchamp.com/online/compress-pdf/