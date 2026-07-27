CA Cybersecurity Analytics Expands Service Portfolio with Secure Generative AI Solutions for Business Automation

Gdańsk, Poland, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — CA Cybersecurity Analytics has expanded its service portfolio with the launch of secure Generative AI (GenAI) solutions designed to help enterprises automate routine business work, improve productivity, and adopt AI with stronger control over data, compliance, and risk.

For many organisations, the pressure is clear.

Teams are expected to move faster. Customers expect quicker responses. The number of reports, documents, summaries, and internal demands keeps increasing. However, a large portion of this labour is still done by hand, frequently across disparate systems and overworked departments.

That’s when the difficulty starts.

Although many businesses are reluctant to employ open or generic tools for critical corporate work, they wish to profit from AI. Privacy, accuracy, compliance, and responsibility are still major issues, particularly for businesses in regulated sectors.

CA Cybersecurity Analytics developed its GenAI solutions to close this gap.

The new product is not intended for experimental AI testing, but rather for real-world corporate use. It assists businesses in integrating AI into routine operations while maintaining operational control, security, and governance at the core of the process.

The solution can support a wide range of high-volume tasks, including document creation, report generation, customer service responses, data summarisation, email drafting, internal knowledge search, process documentation, and routine administrative work.

These are the tasks that quietly consume hours.

A legal team may need to summarise long documents. A customer support team may need help preparing consistent replies. A management team may need faster reports from internal data. An operations team may need to turn scattered information into clear process documents.

The goal is simple: reduce repetitive work so people can focus on decisions that actually need human judgment.

Speed matters. But speed without control creates risk.

That is why CA Cybersecurity Analytics has designed the service to integrate with existing enterprise infrastructure instead of forcing businesses to replace the systems they already use. The solution can be adapted to internal workflows, company data, approval processes, and industry-specific requirements.

Security is not treated as an afterthought.

The platform includes GDPR-aligned governance controls, audit-ready logging, access management, and traceability of AI-generated outputs. These features help organisations see how AI is being used, who is using it, what data is involved, and how each output is produced.

For enterprise teams, this visibility is essential.

It gives businesses a clearer way to adopt AI without losing control over sensitive information or compliance obligations. It also helps reduce the uncertainty that often slows AI adoption inside larger organisations.

The solution also allows deeper customisation. Organisations can fine-tune AI models and workflows using internal documents, business rules, and operational knowledge. This helps the system produce responses that are more relevant, more consistent, and better aligned with the way each company actually works.

CA Cybersecurity Analytics has also confirmed future enhancements, including predictive automation capabilities, multilingual AI support for European markets, and advanced analytics dashboards for real-time business insights.

Each update is being developed with one purpose in mind: make AI more useful, more accountable, and easier to manage at scale.

With this launch, CA Cybersecurity Analytics strengthens its role in the European digital transformation landscape and continues to support enterprises seeking secure, compliant, and practical AI adoption.

AI can save time. It can reduce manual effort. It can help teams work smarter.

But for enterprises, that is not enough.

It also has to be safe, traceable, and built for the real world.

About CA Cybersecurity Analytics

CA Cybersecurity Analytics is a global leader in cybersecurity, data protection, and AI risk management. The company delivers continuous threat monitoring, expert guidance on AI adoption, and enterprise-level security frameworks that actually work in real-world environments.

Their team of specialists helps organisations build resilience, reduce operational risks, and navigate the increasingly complex world of digital security confidently.

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CA Cybersecurity Analytics

Phone: +48 886 282 803

Email: info@cyberanalytics.tech

Website: https://cyberanalytics.tech/