SECARDEO certEntra v2 Web App for Auto-enrollment of Entra ID Certificates for S/MIME & CBA

Posted on 2026-07-27 by in Technology // 0 Comments

SECARDEO releases certEntra v2 for certificate automation for Entra ID users with PQC protection.

Ismaning, Germany, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — SECARDEO certEntra v2 is now available as an Azure Web App, enabling centralized, automated registration of digital user certificates for Entra ID users. This allows S/MIME certificates to be obtained from a public certificate authority and deployed to all of the user’s Intune-managed devices for end-to-end encryption and digital signing. Furthermore, it also allows the registration and distribution of user authentication certificates (CBA) from a private CA. Centralized key archiving ensures that private keys can be distributed and later restored.

certEntra v2 is the first solution on the market to use post-quantum cryptography (PQC) in a hybrid method with ML-KEM/RSA for the long-term protection of archived keys.

Key features in certEntra include:

  • Easy deployment as an Azure Web App or on an on-premises VM
  • Full integration with Entra ID, Intune, Azure Key Vault, Azure SQL, Exchange Online, and Microsoft 365
  • Automatic registration, archiving, renewal, revocation, and publication of certificates in the Exchange Online GAL and SECARDEO certBox
  • Support for multiple certificate templates with public and private CAs
  • Distribution of certificates and private keys to all of the user’s Windows, Android, or Apple devices in Intune using the built-in
    SECARDEO or Microsoft certificate connector
  • Support for shared mailboxes
  • Basic certificate management and user self-service
  • Configurable e-mail notifications

“End-to-end encryption based on S/MIME is a critical requirement when using cloud services and for meeting compliance requirements such as GDPR or NIS-2.” says Dr. Gunnar Jacobson, founder and managing director of SECARDEO.

certEntra is part of the SECARDEO TOPKI platform, which includes a series of components for complete automated certificate lifecycle management.

For more information, see www.secardeo.com.

 

Secardeo GmbH
Hohenadlstr. 4
D-85737 Ismaning
www.secardeo.com

Further information:
Sama Badawy
Tel:  +49 89 189 35 89-0
Fax: +49 89 189 35 89-9
info@secardeo.com

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