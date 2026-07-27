Folsom Lock & Security Expands Automotive Locksmith Services Throughout the Greater Sacramento Area

Folsom, CA, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Folsom Lock & Security, a trusted locksmith serving the Greater Sacramento region, is expanding its focus on automotive locksmith services to better meet the growing needs of drivers throughout Folsom, Sacramento, El Dorado Hills, Rancho Cordova, Orangevale, Fair Oaks, and surrounding communities. The expanded service offering reinforces the company’s commitment to providing fast, dependable mobile locksmith solutions for residential, commercial, and automotive customers.

Vehicle lock and key issues can happen without warning, leaving drivers stranded or unable to access their vehicles. Folsom Lock & Security’s experienced locksmiths provide prompt mobile service for a wide range of automotive locksmith needs, including car lockouts, broken or damaged door locks, ignition issues, key duplication, transponder key programming, and replacement car keys for many vehicle makes and models.

As part of this expansion, the company continues investing in the latest locksmith equipment and training to help ensure customers receive efficient, professional service while minimizing downtime.

“Our mission has always been simple: provide dependable locksmith services with honesty, professionalism, and exceptional customer care,” said Robert Nichols of Folsom Lock & Security. “Expanding our automotive locksmith capabilities allows us to better serve drivers throughout the Greater Sacramento area when they need help the most.”

In addition to automotive locksmith services, Folsom Lock & Security offers comprehensive residential and commercial locksmith solutions, including lock repair, lock replacement, rekeying, master key systems, access control, safe sales, safe repair, and emergency locksmith services. By offering a full range of security solutions, the company helps homeowners, businesses, and vehicle owners protect what matters most.

Customers seeking professional automotive locksmith assistance can learn more about the company’s Automotive Locksmith Services at https://folsomlocks.com/automotive-locksmith/ and its Car Lockout Services at https://folsomlocks.com/car-lockout/. Additional information about the company’s complete locksmith services is available on its website at https://folsomlocks.com/.

About Folsom Lock & Security

Folsom Lock & Security is a locally owned locksmith company serving Folsom and the Greater Sacramento region. The company provides professional residential, commercial, automotive, and safe locksmith services with a commitment to prompt response times, quality workmanship, and outstanding customer service. Whether customers need emergency lockout assistance, lock repairs, security upgrades, or automotive key services, Folsom Lock & Security delivers reliable solutions backed by years of industry experience.

Media Contact

Robert Nichols

Folsom Lock & Security

Website : https://folsomlocks.com/

Email : info@folsomlocks.com

Phone : (916) 985-2708