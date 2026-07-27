Best School in Narela for Academic Excellence and Student Development – Kasturiram International School

New Delhi, India, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Choosing the right school is one of the most important decisions for every parent. Kasturiram International School (KRIS) continues to strengthen its reputation as the Best School in Narela by providing quality education, experienced faculty, and a learning environment that supports the overall development of every student. The school is a CBSE-affiliated senior secondary institution located in Sector A-10, Narela, Delhi, offering education from Nursery to Class XII.

Recognized by many parents for its academic excellence and student-focused approach, KRIS is widely regarded as one of the Best CBSE School in Narela options. The school combines modern teaching methodologies, smart classrooms, well-equipped laboratories, sports facilities, and co-curricular activities to help students develop academic excellence, leadership skills, creativity, and confidence. The institution also emphasizes value-based education to prepare students for future success.

As a Top CBSE School in Narela, Kasturiram International School focuses on delivering a balanced curriculum that encourages innovation, critical thinking, and lifelong learning. Highly qualified teachers provide personalized attention to students while maintaining a safe, disciplined, and encouraging learning environment. The school’s holistic approach ensures that every child receives opportunities to excel both inside and outside the classroom.

KRIS has also earned recognition as a Best English Medium School in Narela, where students develop strong communication skills alongside academic achievement. English-medium instruction, technology-enabled learning, personality development programs, and interactive classroom experiences help students build confidence for higher education and future careers.

Admissions are open for the upcoming academic session, and parents are invited to visit the campus to explore its modern infrastructure, academic programs, and student-friendly environment. The school remains committed to nurturing responsible, confident, and future-ready learners through quality CBSE education.

About Kasturiram International School

Kasturiram International School (KRIS), located in Sector A-10, Narela, Delhi, is a CBSE-affiliated senior secondary school dedicated to academic excellence and holistic student development. With experienced educators, modern facilities, and a commitment to innovation, KRIS continues to be a preferred destination for families seeking the Best School in Narela, Best CBSE School in Narela, Top CBSE School in Narela, and Best English Medium School in Narela.

Contact Information:

Kasturi Ram International School

Pocket 7 Sector, A-10,

Subcity Narela Delhi-40 (INDIA)

Phone: 9311095020, 8470084900

Email: info@krschool.org

Web: https://www.krschool.org/