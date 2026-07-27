David VIP Driving School Announces School Holiday Special Offer for Learner Drivers in Parramatta and Nearby Suburbs

Parramatta, NSW, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — David VIP Driving School is providing a limited-time driving lesson deal throughout Parramatta and the surrounding suburbs to enable novice drivers to make the most of the impending school holidays. The holiday season is one of the finest times for many students and novice drivers to go behind the wheel, practise frequently and gain confidence without the usual stress of everyday obligations or school schedules. The goal of the program is to make professional driving instruction more accessible and cheaper for local students who wish to get better at driving, get ready for their test, or just feel more at ease on Sydney roads.

Beginners, anxious learners, overseas licence holders and students getting ready for their driving test are the target audience for the school holiday special. David VIP Driving School assists students in developing safe driving habits, enhancing road awareness, and boosting confidence through amiable coaching and hands-on training on actual Sydney roads.

As part of the limited-time offer, driving lessons start from $65 for a single lesson, $90 for 1.5 hours, and $120 for 2 hours. Learners can also save more with package deals starting from only $58 per hour.

“The school holidays are a great time for learners to focus on their driving skills without the pressure of school schedules,” said David for David VIP Driving School. “Our goal is to provide affordable, patient, and professional driving lessons that help students become safer and more confident drivers.”

In Parramatta, Merrylands, Granville, Westmead, Wentworthville, Guildford, Harris Park, Marsden Park, Schofields, The Ponds, Baulkham Hills, Blacktown, and surrounding districts, David VIP Driving School offers driving instruction.

Spots for school vacation lessons are anticipated to fill up quickly because the offer is only available for a short period of time. To guarantee their desired time, students are advised to make reservations online in advance.

School Holiday Driving Lesson Offer

Take advantage of our School Holiday Driving Lesson Offer, available from 7th July 2026 to 17th July 2026. Learn to drive with David VIP Driving School and save more during the school holidays. Lessons start from $65, with package deals from only $58 per hour.

Book your lesson online today at:

https://davidvipdrivingschool.com.au/Bookings?Location=982

About David VIP Driving School

David VIP Driving School provides professional and affordable driving lessons in Parramatta and the surrounding Sydney suburbs. The school offers support for beginner learners, nervous drivers, overseas licence holders, refresher lessons, test preparation, and safe driving practice.

Contact

David VIP Driving School

Website: https://davidvipdrivingschool.com.au/

Phone: +610431524817

Email: info@davidvipdrivingschool.com.au