AlphaNext Technology Solutions Launches Alpha Hive

London, UK, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — AlphaNext Technology Solutions announced the launch of Alpha Hive, a unified AI intelligence layer that connects enterprise data, systems, and workflows into a single intelligent platform.

Built for modern enterprises, Alpha Hive addresses one of the biggest challenges organisations face today—fragmented business data spread across ERP systems, CRM platforms, databases, documents, emails, legacy applications, IoT devices, and cloud solutions. By bringing these disconnected sources together, Alpha Hive enables organisations to gain real-time visibility, automate workflows, and make faster, data-driven decisions.

Unlike traditional reporting tools, Alpha Hive not only retrieves information but also understands business context, answers complex questions, and delivers actionable insights through a single AI-powered interface.

Key capabilities include:

Unified AI layer across enterprise systems

Integration with 300+ APIs, legacy platforms, and connected devices

AI-powered enterprise search and knowledge retrieval

Business workflow automation tailored to organisational processes

360-degree operational visibility

Enterprise-grade security and compliance readiness

“Every enterprise already has the data it needs—the challenge is connecting it,” said Founder Abhishek Roy, AlphaNext Technology Solutions. “Alpha Hive creates a unified intelligence layer that transforms disconnected business information into actionable insights, enabling organisations to work smarter, respond faster, and automate decision-making at scale.”

Designed as an OPEX-first solution, Alpha Hive enables organisations to leverage their existing technology investments and accelerate AI adoption without replacing their current systems.

About AlphaNext Technology Solutions

AlphaNext Technology Solutions is an AI development and digital transformation company specialising in enterprise AI platforms, operational intelligence, workflow automation, and custom AI solutions. The company builds intelligent products and AI ecosystems that integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise applications.

Website: https://www.alphanext.tech

Media Contact

AlphaNext Technology Solutions

Website: https://www.alphanext.tech

Email: marketing@alphanext.tech

Phone: 1800-889-9308