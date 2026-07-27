K-JHIL Scientific Shares Information About Liquid-Liquid Extraction Systems for Chemical and Pharmaceutical Separation

Vapi, Gujarat, India, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — K-JHIL Scientific Pvt. Ltd., a manufacturer of chemical processing equipment based in Vapi, Gujarat, India, is presenting information about its liquid-liquid extraction systems for use in pharmaceutical separation, chemical processing, metal recovery, and industrial wastewater treatment applications.

Liquid-liquid extraction is a separation method used to isolate a specific compound from a liquid mixture by contacting it with an immiscible solvent. The target compound transfers from the feed liquid into the extraction solvent based on its higher solubility in the solvent phase. The two phases — the extract containing the target compound and the raffinate containing the depleted feed – are then separated for downstream processing.

This separation approach is used where distillation is no practical, such as when working with heat-sensitive compounds, azeotropic mixtures, or components with close boiling points. Liquid-liquid extraction operates at near-ambient temperatures without phase change, which reduces energy consumption and avoids thermal degradation of sensitive compounds.

K-JHIL Scientific’s liquid-liquid extraction systems are engineered for high mass transfer efficiency and clean phase separation. Systems are available in batch and continuous counter- current configurations, constructed from corrosion-resistant materials including stainless steel, glass-lined steel, and PTFE to handle aggressive solvents and chemical streams.

Three configurations are available: a laboratory unit for process development and solvent screening, a pilot scale system with PLC control for scale-up validation, and an industrial plant for continuous large-scale production with full automation and integrated solvent recovery.

Applications include pharmaceutical API purification, fine chemical separation, solvent recovery and recycling, hydrometallurgical metal extraction including copper, uranium, lithium, and rare earths, and industrial wastewater treatment for dissolved organic and heavy metal removal.

More details about liquid-liquid extraction system configurations, specifications, and enquiries can be found at:

https://kjhil.com/liquid-liquid-extraction-system/

About K-JHIL Scientific Pvt. Ltd.

K-JHIL Scientific Pvt. Ltd. is a Vapi, Gujarat-based manufacturer of chemical processing equipment including liquid-liquid extraction systems, distillation systems, jacketed glass reactors, solvent recovery units, and precious metals refinery systems for pharmaceutical, chemical, and industrial sectors.

Media Contact

K-JHIL Scientific Pvt. Ltd. Plot No. 198/2/A, Phase-II, G.I.D.C.

Vapi, Valsad, Gujarat 396195, India

Email: info@kjhil.com

Phone: +91-7433913405

Website: https://kjhil.com/