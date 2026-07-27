5 Best Period Panties For Women: Mahina Offers Reusable Period Panties For Heavy Flow & Overnight Use

New Delhi, India, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — For most Indian women, managing a period has meant working around the same product for years. While pads need changing every few hours, they cause discomfort through long days and leave behind waste with every cycle. Reusable period panty offers a simpler alternative: wear it, wash it, and wear it again. Mahina, an Indian reusable period panty brand, has built its range around the reality that no two days of a cycle are the same, with products that cover everything from light daily discharge to the heaviest overnight flow.

How Mahina’s Range Of Absorbencies Works

Each product in Mahina’s range of periods panty for women is built around the same core technology: a multi-layer absorbent core sealed directly into the gusset of the garment. This includes a moisture-wicking top layer that draws fluid away from the skin, an absorbent core that holds volume, and a leak-resistant outer layer that protects clothing from leaks and stains. Since the protection is part of the garment itself, there is no separate product to shift or replace throughout the day.

Where Mahina’s range differs from most periods panty for women is in how specifically each product is designed for a different point in the menstrual cycle. Rather than offering a single absorbency level and expecting the wearer to adapt, Mahina has developed four absorbency tiers, along with a dedicated pantyliner replacement, each built for a distinct use case.

The Daily Panty Liner Underwear, the DPLU, is designed for everyday discharge or the uncertain days at the start and end of a cycle. It offers breathable, comfortable coverage and can be worn the same way a conventional panty liner would be, except there is no layering, no adhesive, and no need to change multiple products through the day. Just slip it on like regular underwear and stay protected from dampness for 12 hours at a stretch.

For days when flow picks up, Mahina’s Medium Absorbency periods panty for women replaces up to three pads in a single wear. The Heavy Absorbency variant replaces four pads, and the Super Heavy variant is Mahina’s highest daytime absorbency, holding up to 50ml and replacing up to five pads in a single wear. All three daytime variants offer up to 12 hours of wear, which means a single pair carries a wearer through a full workday or back-to-back commitments without requiring a change. The range is also tested to last 100 washes, so this considerably reduces the amount of waste that ends up in landfills.

Built For Overnight

Overnight period protection has its own demands that daytime products are not designed to meet. Most pad users are accustomed to sleeping in a certain position to avoid leaks. Couple that with the fact that pads need to be changed every few hours, and most women also set alarms throughout the night to wake up and change their product, impacting the quality of rest they get.

Mahina’s DeepSleep Period PantyTM was designed to prevent this. It holds up to 80ml, thus replacing 8 pads in 1 wear. It also features an elastic-free waistband that removes pressure from the waist during sleep. The extended front-to-back gusset accounts for the directional movement of overnight flow, keeping coverage in place regardless of sleeping position. For women who have managed heavy overnight flow with layered products or a midnight change routine, DeepSleep removes that overhead entirely.

One Product, Multiple Pads Replaced

What makes the range practical in daily life is straightforward: each variant replaces multiple pads in a single wear, across a wear time that outlasts what most disposable products can manage. A woman who previously carried spare pads to work, planned bathroom visits around her cycle, or woke up mid-sleep to change her pads no longer needs to. The right absorbency, worn once, handles what several products were doing before. The full range, including the DPLU, all four absorbency tiers, and sizing guidance, is available at mahina.co.