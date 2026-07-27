Introducing the Latest Version of OST to PST Converter

Delhi, India, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — EmailsGuru Technologies is a leading provider of email management and data recovery solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest product — the EmailsGuru OST to PST Converter. It is designed with precision, speed, and user-friendliness in mind, this powerful tool enables users to effortlessly convert Microsoft Outlook OST files to PST format, ensuring seamless data access and migration.

Whether caused by accidental deletion, Exchange server crashes, or inaccessible OST files, users often face challenges retrieving vital emails, contacts, calendars, and attachments. The EmailsGuru OST to PST Converter provides a reliable solution to recover and convert OST files without data loss, maintaining the original folder hierarchy and formatting.

Key Features of OST to PST Converter

Complete OST to PST Conversion: Converts entire OST mailbox including emails, calendars, contacts, tasks, notes, and journals.

User-Friendly Interface: This tool has simple and intuitive design, which help both technical and non-technical users to get faster and hassle-free conversion process.

Batch Conversion Support: It has the capability to convert single or multiple OST files at once to save time and effort.

Selective Export Option: Capable to export specific folders or items based on user preference.

Maintains Data Integrity: This tool is committed to preserves original metadata, email structure, and folder hierarchy throughout the process.

Supports All Outlook Versions: It is compatible with Outlook 2021, 2019, 2016, 2013, and earlier versions.

Free Preview: The software allows users to preview OST file data before conversion.

CEO’s Word at the Launch

“We are excited to introduce a solution that simplifies a complex file conversion process“ With our OST to PST Converter, users can easily import OST file to PST for regain access to their data quickly and safely, with full control and flexibility.”

The software is ideal for IT professionals, corporate users, and individual users who need to restore or migrate Outlook data from offline OST files. The EmailsGuru OST to PST Converter is available for immediate download on the official website. Moreover, users can use a free trial version without investing in it.

About EmailsGuru Technologies

EmailsGuru Technologies is a trusted name in the field of data recovery and email migration tools. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, the company develops reliable solutions that help users manage and recover their digital communications with ease.