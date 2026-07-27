Softaken Launches Free Browser Tool to Convert Text Case Instantly — No Upload Required

New Case Converter tool lets anyone switch text between uppercase, lowercase, title case, and sentence case in one click, right inside the browser.

Posted on 2026-07-27 by in Internet & Online, Software, Technology // 0 Comments

A professional thumbnail graphic for a press release titled "SOFTAKEN CASE CONVERTER". It features a central browser window illustration demonstrating a text conversion from lowercase to title case, with icons for UPPERCASE, lowercase, Title Case, and Sentence case below it. This thumbnail graphic illustrates the launch of the Softaken Case Converter, a new free online browser tool. The visual highlights the tool's function of instantly changing text case via a simple interface, with icons representing the available formatting options: UPPERCASE, lowercase, Title Case, and Sentence case.

Ontario, Canada, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken, a developer of email conversion, data recovery, and productivity software, today announced the launch of Case Converter, a free online tool that switches pasted text between uppercase, lowercase, title case, and sentence case in a single click. It’s live now at softaken.com/online/case-converter, and there’s nothing to install, sign up for, or upload.

Most people have run into this problem: you paste a heading from one document into another and it’s in the wrong case, or an email arrives typed entirely in lowercase and often needs tidying before it can be used in other places. Retyping it by hand works, but it’s slow and easy to get wrong, especially with anything longer than a sentence. Case Converter skips that step — paste the text in, pick a style, and the converted version is ready to copy out.

“People end up retyping text all the time just to fix how it’s capitalized,” said a Softaken spokesperson.

What it does

  • Can converts text to UPPERCASE, lowercase, Title Case, or Sentence case
  • Leaves numbers and symbols alone — only letters are affected
  • Runs entirely in the browser, so nothing is uploaded or saved on Softaken’s servers
  • Clears itself automatically when the tab is closed or refreshed
  • Handles everything from a short heading to several pages of text
  • Works on Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Safari, desktop or mobile
  • Free, with no account or usage limits

Case Converter is part of Softaken’s growing set of free text tools, alongside utilities to sort, reverse, deduplicate, and remove blank lines from text.

About Softaken

Softaken builds email conversion, backup, migration, recovery, and productivity software, along with a free suite of browser-based online tools.

Media Contact

Softaken Software
Website: www.softaken.com
Support: support@softaken.com / sales@softaken.com

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