Softaken Launches Free Browser Tool to Convert Text Case Instantly — No Upload Required

Ontario, Canada, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken, a developer of email conversion, data recovery, and productivity software, today announced the launch of Case Converter, a free online tool that switches pasted text between uppercase, lowercase, title case, and sentence case in a single click. It’s live now at softaken.com/online/case-converter, and there’s nothing to install, sign up for, or upload.

Most people have run into this problem: you paste a heading from one document into another and it’s in the wrong case, or an email arrives typed entirely in lowercase and often needs tidying before it can be used in other places. Retyping it by hand works, but it’s slow and easy to get wrong, especially with anything longer than a sentence. Case Converter skips that step — paste the text in, pick a style, and the converted version is ready to copy out.

“People end up retyping text all the time just to fix how it’s capitalized,” said a Softaken spokesperson.

What it does

Can converts text to UPPERCASE, lowercase, Title Case, or Sentence case

Leaves numbers and symbols alone — only letters are affected

Runs entirely in the browser, so nothing is uploaded or saved on Softaken’s servers

Clears itself automatically when the tab is closed or refreshed

Handles everything from a short heading to several pages of text

Works on Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Safari, desktop or mobile

Free, with no account or usage limits

Case Converter is part of Softaken’s growing set of free text tools, alongside utilities to sort, reverse, deduplicate, and remove blank lines from text.

About Softaken

Softaken builds email conversion, backup, migration, recovery, and productivity software, along with a free suite of browser-based online tools.

Media Contact

Softaken Software

Website: www.softaken.com

Support: support@softaken.com / sales@softaken.com