CDS 2 Exam 2026: Important Dates, Eligibility, Pattern & Selection Process

Prayagraj, India, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination remains one of India’s most prestigious competitive examinations for graduates aspiring to serve as commissioned officers in the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. As anticipation grows for CDS 2 Exam 2026, aspirants are encouraged to understand every stage of the recruitment process well before the official notification is released. Major Kalshi Classes has introduced a comprehensive preparation ecosystem designed to help candidates build confidence and improve their chances of success through structured learning and expert mentorship.

Important Dates for CDS 2 Exam 2026

The official schedule for CDS 2 Exam 2026 will be announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates should closely monitor the notification release, application window, admit card publication, examination date, result declaration, and subsequent Service Selection Board (SSB) interview schedule.

Early preparation enables aspirants to complete the CDS syllabus systematically, strengthen conceptual understanding, and participate in regular practice sessions before the examination cycle begins.

Eligibility Criteria Every Candidate Should Know

Applicants must satisfy the prescribed eligibility conditions before submitting their applications. These generally include educational qualifications relevant to the preferred defence academy, prescribed age criteria, nationality requirements, and medical fitness standards.

Graduates from recognized universities can apply for various academies depending on their academic background. Candidates interested in technical branches should ensure they possess the required engineering qualifications wherever applicable. Maintaining physical fitness throughout the preparation journey is equally important for clearing the medical examination.

Understanding the CDS 2 Exam Pattern

The written examination evaluates analytical ability, language proficiency, and subject knowledge. Depending on the academy selected, candidates appear for papers covering English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics.

The examination emphasizes accuracy, time management, and conceptual clarity. Regular mock tests, revision strategies, and previous-year question analysis play a vital role in maximizing overall performance.

Complete Selection Process

The recruitment process extends beyond the written examination and assesses candidates through multiple evaluation stages.

Written Examination

Service Selection Board (SSB) Interview

Psychological Assessment

Group Testing Officer (GTO) Tasks

Personal Interview

Medical Examination

Final Merit List

The SSB Interview focuses on leadership qualities, communication skills, decision-making ability, officer-like qualities, and overall personality development. Candidates who perform consistently across every stage improve their prospects of securing final selection.

Why Major Kalshi Classes Stands Out

Major Kalshi Classes has established itself as a trusted name in defence examination preparation by offering result-oriented training for aspirants across India.

The institute provides experienced faculty members, comprehensive classroom programs, interactive online learning, doubt-clearing sessions, updated study resources, and simulated examinations that mirror actual exam conditions. Dedicated SSB guidance further strengthens candidates’ preparation by helping them understand psychological tests, group discussions, personal interviews, and outdoor tasks.

Key Features and Benefits

Major Kalshi Classes continues to enhance the learning experience through a structured academic framework.

Key Features

Expert defence educators

Updated study material

Comprehensive test series

Performance tracking

Individual mentoring

Online and offline learning modes

SSB Interview preparation

Current affairs support

Benefits

Strong conceptual foundation

Improved problem-solving speed

Better examination confidence

Consistent performance evaluation

Enhanced personality development

Strategic preparation for every selection stage

These integrated learning resources help candidates prepare with discipline while reducing uncertainty throughout the examination journey.

Course Availability and Admissions

Admissions for upcoming CDS preparation batches are expected to remain available throughout the 2026 examination cycle, subject to seat availability. Aspirants can choose between classroom programs and digital learning modules according to their academic preferences and location.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to register early to access complete study material, live sessions, mock examinations, mentorship programs, and continuous academic support from experienced faculty members.

A Reliable Path Towards Defence Excellence

Success in the CDS examination demands dedication, systematic preparation, and proper guidance. Understanding the examination pattern, eligibility requirements, important timelines, and selection methodology enables aspirants to prepare strategically while maintaining consistency throughout the process.

Major Kalshi Classes continues to support future defence officers by delivering comprehensive academic training, practical interview guidance, and performance-focused preparation designed to help candidates move confidently toward a rewarding career in the Armed Forces.

Media Contact

For media inquiries, interviews, admissions, or additional information regarding CDS 2 Exam 2026 preparation programs, contact Major Kalshi Classes through its official website, email, or authorized support channels.

Organization: Major Kalshi Classes Pvt. Ltd.

Address: 105/244, Shapath Building, Tagore Town, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh – 211002

Email: support@majorkalshiclasses.com

Website: www.majorkalshiclasses.com

Phone: +91-9696330033