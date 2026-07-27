SAN JOSE, CA, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Demand for independent cybersecurity audits continues to grow as enterprise organizations place greater emphasis on vendor security and compliance. Decrypt Compliance, a Silicon Valley based CPA firm, is helping SaaS companies and cloud-native businesses prepare for security assessments through independent SOC 2 audit services and other recognized compliance programs.

As organizations handle increasing amounts of sensitive customer information, security assurance has become an important part of the buying process. Many enterprise customers now request independent audit reports before signing contracts or approving new software vendors.

Decrypt Compliance works with technology companies that need practical guidance throughout the audit process. The firm supports organizations seeking compliance with SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, HITRUST, GDPR, and other widely accepted security frameworks.

“Our mission has always been to help companies earn customer trust through independent assurance,” said Raymond Cheng, Founder and CEO of Decrypt Compliance. “A successful audit should provide meaningful evidence that an organization has established effective security controls and is committed to protecting customer information.”

Unlike firms that separate consulting and auditing across multiple providers, Decrypt Compliance works directly with clients throughout the engagement. This approach allows organizations to receive consistent communication and a clear understanding of audit expectations from the beginning of the project through the final report.

The company serves cloud-native startups, software providers, fintech companies, healthcare technology organizations, and other businesses that require independent verification of their security controls. By completing recognized compliance assessments, organizations can improve customer confidence, simplify vendor security reviews, and support long-term business growth.

Decrypt Compliance is a licensed Certified Public Accounting firm in the State of California under CPA Firm License #9491. The firm also provides independent audit and certification services across multiple cybersecurity and privacy frameworks to help businesses strengthen governance and meet evolving customer requirements.

Organizations interested in learning more about SOC 2 audits and cybersecurity compliance can visit https://decrypt.cpa/.

About Decrypt Compliance

Decrypt Compliance is a Silicon Valley cybersecurity audit firm that helps cloud-native startups and technology companies demonstrate their security through independent audits and certification services. The firm provides services for SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, HITRUST, GDPR, and other leading compliance frameworks. Decrypt Compliance believes that trust is a social good and works with organizations to help them earn customer confidence through independent assurance. Decrypt Compliance is a licensed CPA firm in the State of California under CPA Firm License #9491.