MoveStrong Launches Enhanced 3D “Build Your Own” Configurator for Custom Outdoor Fitness Design With Outdoor PlateLoaded Strength Machines

Updated platform introduces improved 3D planning tools, expanded equipment options, and the new Outdoor PlateLoad Strength Series

San Rafael, California, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — MoveStrong has announced the release of its enhanced 3D BYO Outdoor Configurator, providing planners, architects, and project managers with a new interactive tool for designing outdoor fitness environments.

Created for projects ranging from community parks and university campuses to military installations, apartment communities, resorts, and health clubs, the updated platform provides an interactive planning experience that simplifies the design process while improving project visualization. The latest version introduces expanded equipment, additional layouts, and an upgraded 3D environment that allows users to explore concepts and change designs in real time.

A key addition to the platform is the integration of the new MoveStrong Outdoor PlateLoad Strength Series, allowing facilities to incorporate traditional strength training into outdoor environments while complementing functional fitness and performance-based programming.

The configurator also includes options for FitGround training zones, MoveStrong training Staircase and Ramp systems, free weight and storage solutions, and obstacle training elements.

Beyond equipment selection, users can customize projects with multiple surfacing options, including turf, rubber, and engineered wood fiber, along with color and branding options to create outdoor fitness spaces that align with the goals and identity of each organization.

Outdoor fitness continues to expand as facilities look for flexible solutions that support a variety of activities and user needs. The enhanced 3D BYO Outdoor Configurator gives organizations a more efficient way to plan these spaces, allowing them to explore concepts and create a clear vision for their finished project.

The enhanced MoveStrong 3D BYO Outdoor Configurator is available now.

About Company

– MoveStrong is a leading provider of innovative fitness equipment designed to enhance functional strength training for indoor and outdoor areas, including functional strength training equipment, obstacle courses and specialty training accessories and tools.

– We accompany all customers through the whole project with the support of budget, design, layout, construction, installation, equipment configuration, specialty surfacing, and education on the final fitness site for the most efficient use.

– Mainly industrial customers for commercial gyms, outdoor fitness and obstacle courses, including recreation centers, parks, health clubs, schools, military, fire and EMT, law enforcement

– Designed, engineered, and made in USA

For further information and media inquiries visit www.movestrongfit.com or call toll free at 855-728-8700

Links & Further information:

https://www.movestrongfit.com/productnews/026/7/7/design-your-outdoor-strengthfacility-your-way

https://vimeo.com/1207549578