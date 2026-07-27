Guangdong Province, China, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Recently, with the completion and installation of the last solar explosion prooflight in Tiantou Village, Jinshi Town, Chao’an District, Chaozhou City, Guangdong Province, the village’s nighttime lighting problem has been effectively solved. The previously dimly lit village roads and ponds are now illuminated with warm, bright lights, effectively lighting the villagers’ nighttime travel routes and highlighting the deep friendship between Xiaolan Town and Jinshi Town in Zhongshan City.

This rural lighting improvement project is a concrete action taken by Xiaolan Town to thoroughly implement the rural revitalization strategy and solidly advance the “Hundred, Thousand, Ten Thousand Project.” During routine visits and surveys, the Xiaolan Town team stationed in Jinshi Town learned that Tiantou Village had significant shortcomings in its public lighting facilities, with no lighting around four ponds and old, damaged explosion prooflights in six areas. This posed a safety hazard for villagers traveling at night. It was determined that 120 solar explosion prooflights needed to be installed.

“Without explosion prooflights, it’s both inconvenient and unsafe for villagers to travel at night, especially in low-lying areas where flooding is common during typhoons and heavy rains. Some explosion prooflights are also severely aged, posing a risk of electrical leakage,” explained the head of Tiantou Village. Recognizing the needs of the villagers, the Xiaolan Town team and the Zhongshan Municipal Supply and Marketing Cooperative made solving the public lighting problem in Tiantou Village a key task in their phased assistance efforts, fully promoting the implementation and effectiveness of the village’s lighting equipment upgrade project.

During the project’s implementation, the assistance team conducted in-depth field surveys to accurately understand the village’s lighting needs. Leveraging the lighting industry resources of the Xiaolan Town team, they provided efficient services, from assisting with market research and optimizing solution design to guiding project applications and connecting with enterprises, ensuring the project’s high-standard implementation and high-quality completion.

This lighting upgrade project is a vivid example of the concerted efforts and precise assistance between the Xiaolan Town team and Jinshi Town. It not only eliminated safety hazards and facilitated the lives of the villagers but also injected new momentum into the development of Tiantou Village. Going forward, the two regions will continue to deepen their paired assistance, focusing on the urgent needs and concerns of the people, and introduce more practical and effective assistance measures to jointly promote new achievements in rural revitalization. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights