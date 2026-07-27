Hashcodex Expands Its Expertise with End-to-End Prediction Marketplace Development

Madurai, India, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Hashcodex, a leading blockchain and fintech development company, has expanded its offerings with End-to-End Prediction Marketplace Development. The service helps businesses build prediction market platforms where users can make predictions, participate in markets, and track different outcomes.

As demand for interactive forecasting platforms grows, businesses are exploring prediction markets across multiple sectors. Through this development service, Hashcodex provides businesses with the tools required to launch their own prediction marketplace platform based on their business needs.

The platform can include features such as:

User registration and profile management

Prediction market creation and management

Real-time pricing and trading options

Wallet and payment integration

User dashboard and analytics

KYC verification support

Multi-currency payment options

Smart contract integration

Market performance tracking

The platform is designed to support businesses exploring prediction market opportunities across industries such as sports, finance, entertainment, and other sectors where forecasting plays an important role.

“Companies entering the prediction market space require platforms that combine essential trading, management, and user-focused features. Our end-to-end prediction marketplace development services are built to help businesses launch customized platforms that align with their objectives,” said Chandru Murugan, CEO of Hashcodex.

With this expansion, Hashcodex continues to provide blockchain and trading platform development services for businesses exploring new opportunities in digital markets.

About Hashcodex

Hashcodex provides prediction marketplace development solutions for startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprises worldwide. The company focuses on creating customizable platforms with features that help businesses manage prediction markets, users, and transactions.

For more information, visit:

https://www.hashcodex.com/prediction-marketplace-development

Call or WhatsApp: 8610977481

Mail: sales@hashcodex.com

Media Contact:



Augustin Z | augustin.z18923@gmail.com