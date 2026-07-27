iCallify Launches White Label UCaaS Platform to Fast Track UC Services

Orlando, FL, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — iCallify, the cloud communication provider for VoIP service providers, MSPs, ITSPs, and telecom operators, launches its White Label UCaaS platform to accelerate UC offerings to market.

Organizations today are embracing the adoption of hybrid work models and cloud communication tools to communicate and collaborate better and more efficiently. Communication service providers need scalable solutions that can be rolled out quickly without having to develop from scratch.

iCallify’s customizable UCaaS platform provides a quick and easy way to launch UC offerings that come with all the features required to offer cloud-based communication services. This includes cloud telephony services, team collaboration and messaging, and mobile/desktop access.

Specifically designed for communication service providers, the UCaaS platform features a unique multi-tenant architecture which gives operators full control of multiple tenants from the same management portal while providing tenant isolation, simplified provisioning, and easy scalability.

iCallify’s UCaaS platform comes with cloud voice services, team messaging, presence management, access to applications via desktop/mobile devices, API integrations, CRM integration, and centralized management.

It can be used together with iCallify’s Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and IP PBX solutions to deliver complete cloud communications offerings.

Unlike other software as a service platforms, iCallify provides various deployment options, customizable licensing terms, consulting services, and custom development capabilities for each operator.

“The idea of our White Label UCaaS platform is to allow operators to launch and grow UCaaS business easily,” comments a spokesperson from iCallify. “Thanks to the white label options, multi-tenant architecture, and deployment flexibility operators can focus on growing their business while we will provide them with the technology foundation.”

The UCaaS platform allows operators to deploy on-premise, cloud, or hybrid environments and fully control infrastructure, brand, and customer relationships while creating new recurring revenue streams.

More information about iCallify’s White Label UCaaS Platform: https://icallify.com/ucaas/

About iCallify

iCallify is a customizable, multi-tenant cloud communication platform for VoIP solution providers, MSPs, ITSPs, telecom operators, and hosted PBX providers. UCaaS, CCaaS, and IP PBX solutions, white-label deployment, flexible licensing, CRM integrations, consulting and custom development are key benefits of using iCallify platform to build your cloud communication business.