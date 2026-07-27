Aziro Technologies Appoints Suraj Sehgal as Chief Strategy Officer to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Posted on 2026-07-27 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Alpharetta, Georgia, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Aziro Technologies, a leading provider of digital transformation and product engineering services, announced the appointment of Suraj Sehgal as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). The appointment comes at a pivotal stage in the company’s growth as it accelerates expansion into global markets and invests in its AI capabilities.

As organizations increasingly seek technology partners to help them navigate their AI-led transformation, Aziro continues to invest in its strategic partnerships and its agentic AI products for development, business operations, and consumers. Suraj will help shape and execute the company’s growth agenda, looking at ways to deepen the value it delivers for more enterprises worldwide.

This role comes at a time when Aziro is revamping its leadership team, selecting Anand JK Jain as Deputy Chief Technology Officer and promoting Sameer Kadam as VP of Engineering.

“At a time when AI is fundamentally reshaping how businesses operate and compete, Aziro is uniquely positioned to help organizations turn that transformation into tangible outcomes,” said Suraj Sehgal, Chief Strategy Officer, Aziro Technologies. “I am excited to join this next chapter of growth and work alongside our teams, customers, and partners to expand our impact and the way we serve in an increasingly AI-driven world.”

Commenting on the appointment, Sanjay Sehgal, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Aziro Technologies, said, “Suraj brings a rare combination of strategic vision, market insight, and execution excellence. His ability to identify emerging opportunities will be instrumental as we continue to scale our global footprint. His appointment reflects our ambition to build a stronger, more diversified business while remaining focused on delivering exceptional outcomes for our customers.”

About Aziro Technologies
Aziro Technologies is an AI-native product engineering company that partners with global enterprises and high-growth ISVs to accelerate business transformation. The company specializes in platform modernization, intelligent automation, and applied AI, enabling clients to move faster, operate smarter, and build competitive advantage in an AI-driven economy.

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