Pharma Supply Chain & Security World 2027 Conference

Posted on 2026-07-27 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

London, UK, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — The 9th edition of the Pharma Supply Chain & Security World returns to London, bringing together global leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to address emerging challenges and transformative opportunities across pharmaceutical supply chains. With an emphasis on streamlined operations, advanced technologies, and sustainable strategies, the conference aims to build a resilient ecosystem that ensures efficiency, transparency, and adaptability across every stage—from manufacturing to distribution, while addressing key areas such as serialization, traceability, packaging & labelling, and logistics.

This summit connects supply chain professionals, technology pioneers, and regulatory leaders to drive collaboration, share actionable insights, and implement strategies for seamless integration across supply chain networks. From serialization advancements to digital transformation and intelligent risk management, the conference explores forward-thinking solutions that deliver scalable results and sustainable industry growth.

This premier event will bring together industry leaders, regulatory experts, and technology innovators to share strategies, case studies, and best practices. With a sharp focus on Supply Chain Optimization for agility and resilience, Serialization and Traceability Solutions, Advanced Packaging and Labeling Technologies, Digital Transformation in Supply Chain, Logistics and Transportation Strategies, and Combatting Counterfeit Drugs with innovative technologies. This conference is more than just a platform, it’s a catalyst for change, providing opportunities to forge strategic partnerships and explore innovative technologies to overcome supply chain and logistics challenges. Join us at Pharma Supply Chain & Security World 2027 to explore actionable insights, cutting-edge innovations, and proven strategies to elevate your supply chain and logistics performance.

Conference Link: https://corvusglobalevents.com/conference/pharma-supply-chain-security-world
   

Registration Link: https://corvusglobalevents.com/pharma-supply-chain-security-world/registration

Key Highlights:

  • Streamlining your supply chain
  • End-to-End supply chain visibility
  • Designing an optimal supply chain network
  • Developing a sustainable Serialization strategy
  • Integration of track & trace solutions in production and supply chain
  • Serialization Data and Analytics-driven approach to increase supply chain agility
  • Smart Packaging, Labelling, and Artwork
  • Warehouse & Logistics
  • Adoption of Blockchain in pharma supply chain
  • Intelligent Automation enabling Industry 4.0
  • The need to understand and adopt new technologies like IoT, Analytics, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence
  • Effective Authentication Technologies
  • Best selection of tamper-evident features
  • Brand Protection & Securing supply chain integrity
  • Global enterprise-level solutions for anti-counterfeiting
  • Tackling pharmaceutical crime – initiatives at multinational, EU, and national level
  • IP and regulatory enforcement
  • Synchrony of the Pharma Industry and professional bodies against counterfeiting
  • Understanding and meeting the needs of DSCSA, EU FMD, and other global regulations
  • Strategies for public awareness and patient protection
  • Best practices to protect your brand
  • The role of the Internet in aiding counterfeiters – How to overcome the situation?
  • How Pharma Industry and professional bodies are fighting against counterfeiting
  • Developing a RMP for your supply chain to protect your Brand, Product, and Patient Safety
  • Case study: How companies are structuring their counterfeiting efforts and departments?

Attendees includes VPs, GMs, Directors, Heads and Managers of

  • Pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors
  • Supply Chain management companies
  • Serialization, Track and Trace solution providers
  • Packaging & Labelling Experts
  • Authentication technology suppliers
  • Operations and Portfolio Management
  • Production Process Specialists
  • Quality and Compliance Management
  • Manufacturing Automation Professionals
  • Digital Innovation Specialists (Blockchain, AI, ML)
  • Data Analytics Experts
  • Contract manufacturing organisation (CMOs)
  • Contract packaging organisation (CPOs)
  • Brand protection and security companies
  • Healthcare research organizations
  • Pharmaceutical industry professional associations
  • Anti-Counterfeiting organisations
  • IT service providers
  • Cloud & Big Data Experts
  • Intellectual Property Specialists, Investigators, and Trademark Counsel
  • Drug Regulatory Agencies and Customs Officials
  • Pharmacists
  • Cold Chain Drug Regulatory Agencies and Customs Officials
  • Transportation and Logistics Professionals

 

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