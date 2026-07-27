From 300 Pads a Year to One Pack: Mahina’s Reusable Period Panty for Heavy Flow

New Delhi, India, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Managing a heavy flow period is a logistical challenge that most conventional period products were not designed to meet. Pads built around an average flow fall short on the heaviest days of the cycle, leaving women to compensate with more frequent changes, layering multiple products, and maintaining a constant background awareness of whether their product is keeping up. For the significant number of Indian women who experience consistently heavy flow, that gap between what existing products offer and what the cycle actually demands has remained unaddressed for too long. Mahina’s reusable period panty range was built specifically around that gap.

Why Heavy Flow Outpaces Conventional Products

The fundamental problem with disposable pads on heavy flow days is the capacity they’re designed to hold. Most pads are designed to handle a moderate flow across a few hours. On heavy days, that window closes faster than expected. The response most women develop over time is to layer a higher absorbency pad, change more frequently or use multiple types of products for maximum support.

Beyond the logistics, the physical experience of managing heavy flow with disposable products compounds the difficulty. Plastic-backed pads trap heat and moisture against the skin across hours of use. This creates a constant awareness of the product, checking its position, estimating its capacity, calculating the next change, running in the background of every heavy flow day and takes up more energy than it should.

A heavy flow period panty approaches the problem differently. Rather than asking the wearer to manage around the product’s limitations, it is built to handle what heavy flow actually demands.

How Mahina’s Range Covers Heavy Flow Days

Mahina offers a reusable period panty for varying intensities of menstrual flow. The Heavy Absorbency variant replaces up to four pads in a single wear, and the Super Heavy Absorbency variant replaces up to five pads in a single wear, both across a 12-hour wear window. On the heaviest days of the cycle, that means one pair from morning through to evening without a change, replacing what would otherwise be multiple pad changes across the day.

The absorbent gusset in both variants is sealed into the garment using bond-seal technology rather than stitching, eliminating the weak points through which leaks tend to occur in most other period panties. Since the product is worn like regular underwear, there is no adhesive to shift and no wings to adjust. It moves with the body throughout the day without demanding attention.

Overnight Heavy Flow, Specifically

Heavy flow days are manageable in part because movement helps. The night is a different problem. When the body is still and horizontal, flow travels differently, and the window between lying down and waking up is too long for most products to handle without interruption. Mahina’s DeepSleep Period PantyTM was built for this. It is a heavy flow period panty that holds up to 80ml, replacing eight pads in a single 12-hour wear, the highest absorbency in any period underwear range.

The gusset is twice the length and width of a standard reusable period panty, designed for how flow travels when the body is lying down. The elastic-free waistband removes pressure from the waist through the night, and the MicroModal fabric moves with every sleeping position without resistance. For women who have spent heavy period nights setting alarms, layering products, or sleeping in a careful position, DeepSleep removes that overhead entirely.

Both daytime and overnight options are available in seven sizes, from XS to 3XL, designed for Indian bodies, with mid-rise and high-rise cuts to choose from. Each pair is built to last across 100 wash cycles, giving every pair approximately two years of use.

Heavy Flow Days Should Not Define Your Entire Day

Managing a heavy period takes enough out of a person without the period product adding to it. Mahina’s range of heavy flow period panties gives heavy flow the absorbency it actually needs, across daytime and overnight wear, in a product built to last. For women ready to move on from the pad-change routine that heavy flow demands, Mahina’s full range of reusable period panties is available at mahina.co.