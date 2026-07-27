Action Garage Door Services of Florida Announces Free Safety Inspections and $50 Discount on New Garage Door Openers

Jacksonville, United States, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Action Garage Door Services of Florida, a trusted leader in local garage door solutions, has announced a new community safety and upgrade initiative for homeowners across the greater Jacksonville area. For a limited time, the company is offering a Free Garage Door Safety Inspection and $50 discount on any new garage door opener purchase.

Garage doors are the largest and heaviest moving objects in most residential homes, operating under immense spring tension. Over time, daily wear and tear can compromise critical safety features like auto-reverse mechanisms, photo-eye sensors, and balance. Action Garage Door Services’ new initiative aims to make high-quality garage door maintenance accessible to everyone before minor wear turns into costly repairs or hazardous failures.

” A garage door is something people use multiple times a day, but rarely think about until something snaps,” said a spokesperson for Action Garage Door Services of Florida. “We want to make it as easy as possible for Jacksonville families to ensure their doors are operating safely. Combining a complimentary, comprehensive safety check with a discount on modern, secure smart openers lets our neighbors upgrade their home security and convenience without breaking the bank.”

The Two New Safety & Value Offers Include:

Complimentary Multi-Point Safety Inspection: Experienced technicians will thoroughly evaluate the structural integrity of the door panels, test the balance, inspect the high-tension springs, check cables and rollers, and calibrate the electronic safety sensors to ensure compliance with modern safety standards.

$50 Off New Garage Door Openers: Homeowners looking to replace loud, outdated, or malfunctioning units can save $50 on modern and smart garage door openers. Available options include quiet belt drives, energy-saving features, and smart-home integration that allows users to monitor and control their garage door directly from their smartphones.

Action Garage Door Services of Florida has built a reputation for reliable, prompt, and transparent service. Their fully licensed and insured technicians specialize in broken spring replacements, track realignments, new door installations, and preventative maintenance.

Jacksonville residents interested in securing their free safety inspection or upgrading their garage door opener can easily schedule an appointment.

About Action Garage Door Services of Florida

Action Garage Door Services of Florida provides top-tier residential garage door repair, installation, and expert garage door maintenance in Jacksonville and its surrounding communities. Dedicated to safety, exceptional craftsmanship, and upfront pricing, the company offers reliable solutions to keep homes secure and garage doors operating flawlessly.

Media Contact:

Action Garage Door Services of Florida

Address: 3060 Leon Rd #9, Jacksonville, FL 32246

Phone: (904) 564-1200

Website: https://jacksonvillegaragedoorpros.com/