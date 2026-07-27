Helen Maid Expands Professional Cleaning Services Across Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman

DUBAI, UAE, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Helen Maid Cleaning & Pest Control Services has strengthened its residential and commercial cleaning operations across Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, offering customers flexible hourly packages, trained cleaning staff and convenient booking through phone and WhatsApp.

The company provides cleaning solutions for apartments, villas, family homes, offices, restaurants, shops, schools, banks and other commercial properties. Customers can choose standard cleaning with or without materials, as well as deep cleaning and organic cleaning packages.

Helen Maid’s current hourly packages include standard cleaning from AED 30 per hour without materials, cleaning with materials from AED 40 per hour, deep cleaning from AED 50 per hour and organic cleaning from AED 60 per hour. A minimum booking of three hours applies.

“Our goal is to make professional cleaning easier to book, clearly priced and available across the communities we serve,” said Asif Afridi, Founder and CEO of Helen Maid Cleaning Services. “Customers should understand what they are booking, how much it costs and which cleaning tasks can be completed within the selected time.”

Residential Cleaning Services

Helen Maid provides a wide range of residential cleaning services, including:

House cleaning

Apartment cleaning

Villa cleaning

Deep cleaning

Maid services

Kitchen cleaning

Washroom cleaning

Balcony cleaning

Ironing and clothes folding

Sofa and carpet cleaning

Move-in and move-out cleaning

Window cleaning

Disinfection and sanitization

Customers may arrange one-time, weekly or recurring cleaning appointments. Same-day appointments may also be available, depending on cleaner and transport availability.

Commercial Cleaning Services

The company also supports businesses and commercial properties with:

Office cleaning

Restaurant cleaning

Retail shop cleaning

Building cleaning

Bank cleaning

School cleaning

Shopping mall cleaning

Floor cleaning

Disinfection and sanitization services

Commercial cleaning schedules can be arranged according to property requirements, operating hours and the number of cleaners needed.

Cleaning Services Across Major UAE Communities

Helen Maid serves customers across major residential and commercial areas in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.

In Dubai, service coverage includes Deira, Al Rigga, Al Qusais, JVC, Dubai Marina, Business Bay, Dubai Hills, Sports City and nearby communities.

In Sharjah, the company serves Al Majaz, Al Nahda, Al Khan, Al Taawun, Muwaileh, Al Qasimia, Aljada, Al Zahia, Maryam Island and other areas.

Ajman coverage includes Al Nuaimiya, Al Rashidiya, Al Jurf, Al Mowaihat, Al Rawda, Al Hamidiya, Al Yasmeen, Ajman Corniche and surrounding communities.

Flexible Booking and Transparent Service Options

Customers can book through Helen Maid’s website, telephone or WhatsApp. Before confirming an appointment, the booking team collects information about the property, preferred cleaning date, required number of hours and whether cleaning materials are needed.

This process helps customers select a suitable package while allowing the cleaner to understand the priority tasks before arriving.

Helen Maid continues to improve its website, online booking experience and location-specific service information so customers can find relevant cleaning services more easily.

About Helen Maid Cleaning & Pest Control Services

Helen Maid Cleaning & Pest Control Services is a UAE-based cleaning company providing residential and commercial cleaning across Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. Its services include house cleaning, villa cleaning, maid services, deep cleaning, office cleaning, sofa and carpet cleaning, move-in and move-out cleaning, sanitization and selected pest-control solutions.

The company focuses on flexible booking, clear hourly pricing and practical cleaning support for homes and businesses.

Media Contact

Helen Maid Cleaning & Pest Control Services

Office #82, Al Fahad Plaza

Al Rigga Road, opposite KFC

Al Muraqqabat, Deira, Dubai, UAE

Phone/WhatsApp: +971 55 991 6741

Email: info@helenmaid.com

Website: https://helenmaid.com/