Sencha Announces JS Days 2026 — Free Virtual JavaScript Conference

Two-day event on September 16–17 to bring together 5,000+ developers, 8+ expert speakers, and the global JavaScript community

Austin, TX, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Sencha, the global JavaScript UI framework company behind Ext JS, ReExt, and GXT, today announced JS Days 2026 — a free two-day virtual JavaScript conference taking place on September 16–17, 2026. The premier online event is designed to bring together JavaScript developers, front-end engineers, software architects, and technical leaders from across the globe to explore the latest advancements in JavaScript, React, Node.js, AI-driven development, and enterprise application architecture.

JS Days 2026 will feature 8+ industry-leading speakers, hands-on technical sessions, and networking opportunities for over 5,000 expected attendees. Registration is completely free and open now at jsdays.io.

“JavaScript continues to be the backbone of modern web development, and the demands on developers are evolving faster than ever. JS Days 2026 is our way of giving back to the community — an accessible, world-class conference where developers at every level can learn from the best, share knowledge, and shape what’s next for JavaScript.” — Rahul Mantri, Marketing Lead, Sencha

What Attendees Will Experience

JS Days 2026 will cover the topics shaping the future of JavaScript development, including:

The evolution of JavaScript frameworks and where React, Angular, Vue, and Svelte are headed

AI-powered JavaScript development and integrating machine learning into modern applications

Building high-performance, enterprise-grade UIs for regulated industries

Practical patterns for scalable Node.js and TypeScript architecture

Real-world case studies from teams building at scale

Career growth and community-driven Q&A sessions with industry experts

Why JS Days 2026 Matters

With over 2 million developers using Sencha’s frameworks and 150,000+ enterprises — including Fortune 500 companies — building on JavaScript, the appetite for accessible, high-quality technical education has never been greater. JS Days 2026 is designed to remove barriers to learning: no cost, no travel, and no gatekeeping — just world-class content delivered by developers, for developers.

Event Details

Event: JS Days 2026 — Virtual JavaScript Conference

Dates: September 16–17, 2026

Format: Fully virtual and online

Cost: Free registration

Expected Attendance: 5,000+ developers globally

Speakers: 8+ JavaScript industry leaders

Register: jsdays.io

About Sencha

Sencha is a global leader in JavaScript UI frameworks, empowering developers to build data-intensive, high-performance applications for enterprises worldwide. The company’s flagship products — Ext JS, ReExt, GXT, Sencha Architect, Sencha Test, Sencha Themer, and Rapid Ext JS — are trusted by over 2 million developers and 150,000+ enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies across financial services, technology, healthcare, insurance, and government sectors. Sencha’s frameworks power mission-critical applications for organizations that demand performance, scalability, and enterprise-grade reliability.

Learn more at sencha.com.