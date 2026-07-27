Sencha Announces JS Days 2026 — Free Virtual JavaScript Conference

Posted on 2026-07-27 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Two-day event on September 16–17 to bring together 5,000+ developers, 8+ expert speakers, and the global JavaScript community

Austin, TX, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Sencha, the global JavaScript UI framework company behind Ext JS, ReExt, and GXT, today announced JS Days 2026 — a free two-day virtual JavaScript conference taking place on September 16–17, 2026. The premier online event is designed to bring together JavaScript developers, front-end engineers, software architects, and technical leaders from across the globe to explore the latest advancements in JavaScript, React, Node.js, AI-driven development, and enterprise application architecture.

JS Days 2026 will feature 8+ industry-leading speakers, hands-on technical sessions, and networking opportunities for over 5,000 expected attendees. Registration is completely free and open now at jsdays.io.

“JavaScript continues to be the backbone of modern web development, and the demands on developers are evolving faster than ever. JS Days 2026 is our way of giving back to the community — an accessible, world-class conference where developers at every level can learn from the best, share knowledge, and shape what’s next for JavaScript.” — Rahul Mantri, Marketing Lead, Sencha

What Attendees Will Experience

JS Days 2026 will cover the topics shaping the future of JavaScript development, including:

  • The evolution of JavaScript frameworks and where React, Angular, Vue, and Svelte are headed
  • AI-powered JavaScript development and integrating machine learning into modern applications
  • Building high-performance, enterprise-grade UIs for regulated industries
  • Practical patterns for scalable Node.js and TypeScript architecture
  • Real-world case studies from teams building at scale
  • Career growth and community-driven Q&A sessions with industry experts

Why JS Days 2026 Matters

With over 2 million developers using Sencha’s frameworks and 150,000+ enterprises — including Fortune 500 companies — building on JavaScript, the appetite for accessible, high-quality technical education has never been greater. JS Days 2026 is designed to remove barriers to learning: no cost, no travel, and no gatekeeping — just world-class content delivered by developers, for developers.

Event Details

  • Event: JS Days 2026 — Virtual JavaScript Conference
  • Dates: September 16–17, 2026
  • Format: Fully virtual and online
  • Cost: Free registration
  • Expected Attendance: 5,000+ developers globally
  • Speakers: 8+ JavaScript industry leaders
  • Register: jsdays.io

About Sencha

Sencha is a global leader in JavaScript UI frameworks, empowering developers to build data-intensive, high-performance applications for enterprises worldwide. The company’s flagship products — Ext JS, ReExt, GXT, Sencha Architect, Sencha Test, Sencha Themer, and Rapid Ext JS — are trusted by over 2 million developers and 150,000+ enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies across financial services, technology, healthcare, insurance, and government sectors. Sencha’s frameworks power mission-critical applications for organizations that demand performance, scalability, and enterprise-grade reliability.

Learn more at sencha.com.

 

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