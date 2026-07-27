The Sharad Group Shares Information About Bentonite Clay for Foundry, Drilling, Civil Engineering, and Agricultural Use

Gandhidham, Gujarat, India, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Sharad Group, a mineral supplier based in Gandhidham, Kutch, Gujarat, India, is sharing information about its bentonite clay range for industrial, civil engineering, agricultural, and pet care applications across India and international markets.



Bentonite is a naturally occurring clay mineral derived from volcanic ash, primarily composed of montmorillonite. It is known for its ability to swell when hydrated, its high adsorption capacity, and its binding properties in dry form. These properties make bentonite one of the most versatile industrial minerals used across a wide range of industrial applications.

The Sharad Group supplies two types of bentonite. Sodium bentonite has high swelling potential and is used in foundries, oil drilling operations, pile foundation construction, civil waterproofing work, and water purification. Calcium bentonite, also known as Fuller’s earth, has lower swelling potential but high absorbency, and is used in animal feed, pharmaceutical applications, cat litter, and as an insulation material.

The company offers four application-specific bentonite grades:

TSG Bfound is a high-bonding foundry grade providing plasticity and thermal stability for green sand mould applications. TSG PilePro is a construction grade engineered for pile foundation sealing and waterproofing in below-ground construction. TSG DrillSeal is a drilling grade sodium bentonite with swelling capacity up to 15 times its dry volume for oil and water well drilling fluid applications. TSG CatCare is a calcium bentonite grade formulated for cat litter with clumping action, odour control, and low-dust properties.

Bentonite from The Sharad Group is available in lump and powder forms with packaging in PP bags and jumbo bags for domestic supply and export. The company serves markets in India, the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia with full export logistics support.

More information about The Sharad Group’s bentonite grades, specifications, and procurement can be found at:

https://thesharadgroup.com/bentonite/

About The Sharad Group:

The Sharad Group is a Gandhidham, Gujarat-based mineral supplier with over 64 years of mining experience and reserves exceeding 300 million tons. The company supplies bentonite, silica sand, kaolin clay, quartz, and other industrial minerals to buyers across India and global markets.

Media Contact:

The Sharad Group

Plot No. 129/130, Sector 1/A,

Gandhidham, Kutch, Gujarat 370201, India

Email: harsh@thesharadgroup.com

Phone: +91-8469219999

Website: https://thesharadgroup.com/