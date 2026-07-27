MyDoctor P.C. Announces Expanded Services as an Adult Primary Care Physician near Trenton

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — MyDoctor P.C., an independent internal medicine practice, has announced the expansion of its comprehensive medical services in Mercer County. This development solidifies the clinic’s position as a dedicated clinical resource for individuals looking for a qualified Adult Primary Care Physician near Trenton. By integrating broad preventative medicine with specialized outpatient services, the practice addresses a vital need for streamlined, continuous healthcare in the region.

Led by board-certified internist Dr. Eric Osgood, MD, FACP, the practice focuses on delivering highly individualized, relationship-based patient care. Patients visiting the clinic benefit from thorough diagnostic evaluations, proactive health screenings, and tailored management plans for complex chronic conditions. As a trusted Adult Primary Care Physician near Trenton, Dr. Osgood emphasizes unhurried consultations that allow for deep clinical analysis and personalized treatment strategies.

Alongside traditional internal medicine, MyDoctor P.C. provides critical support through Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) and Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) programs. These evidence-based interventions are seamlessly incorporated into the standard primary care routine, offering a discreet and highly supportive pathway to recovery. By managing these programs within a traditional medical office, the practice helps reduce the social stigma often associated with addiction treatment.

The clinic’s administrative operations are directed by Christina Osgood, RDN, who also integrates professional dietary and nutritional guidance into the broader patient care structure. This combined clinical approach supports patients in achieving balanced lifestyle changes alongside their medical treatments. The coordinated efforts of the medical and administrative teams ensure that patients experience minimal waiting times and clear, direct communication regarding their care pathways.

“Establishing a medical home where patients feel heard and fully supported is central to the mission of the practice,” stated Dr. Eric Osgood, MD, FACP. “By offering reliable preventive screenings, chronic disease oversight, and non-judgmental recovery services under one roof, individuals receive the complete care required to maintain their long-term vitality.”

About MyDoctor P.C.

MyDoctor P.C. is an independent primary care and internal medicine facility located in Hamilton Township, New Jersey. Founded by Dr. Eric Osgood, the practice offers comprehensive adult primary care, preventive diagnostic screenings, and structured outpatient addiction medicine services. The clinical team remains dedicated to serving residents across Hamilton, Trenton, and adjacent Mercer County municipalities with evidence-based, compassionate care.

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