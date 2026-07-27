SUCH Introduces Industrial pH Sensor for Water Quality Monitoring

Hong Kong, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — SUCH has announced the availability of its industrial pH Sensor, developed to provide accurate and reliable pH measurement for water quality monitoring and industrial process applications. The sensor is designed to support continuous monitoring in environments where stable and precise pH measurement is essential.

The SUCH pH sensor can be used in water treatment systems, environmental monitoring, aquaculture, chemical processing, food production, and laboratory applications. Built for long-term operation, it offers stable measurement performance and can be integrated into automation and monitoring systems through standard industrial communication interfaces.

As industries continue to place greater emphasis on process control and water quality management, dependable pH monitoring plays an increasingly important role. The various types of pH sensors helps users obtain real-time measurement data, supporting more efficient operation and informed maintenance decisions.

SUCH develops a wide range of industrial sensing products for automation, environmental monitoring, and measurement applications. Its product portfolio includes pH sensors, conductivity sensors, dissolved oxygen sensors, turbidity sensors, pressure sensors, flow sensors, and many other industrial sensing solutions.