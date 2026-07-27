Kapoor Sales Expands Supply of PC Natural Transparent Granules for Precision Moulding Applications

Posted on 2026-07-27 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

New Delhi, India, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Kapoor Sales continues to strengthen its portfolio of engineering plastics by offering a comprehensive range of pc natural transparent granules for industries that require exceptional clarity, impact strength, and long-term durability. As a trusted transparent polycarbonate granules supplier, the company caters to applications across electrical, consumer appliances, medical devices, lighting, and automotive components.

The demand for pc clear granules continues to grow as manufacturers seek materials that combine optical transparency with excellent mechanical performance. These materials are widely used in protective covers, lighting components, transparent housings, and transparent PC granules for mixie parts, where both appearance and durability are equally important. The advantages of clear PC granules include high impact resistance, dimensional stability, heat resistance, and excellent light transmission.

A spokesperson for Kapoor Sales said, “Transparent polycarbonate continues to be one of the most versatile engineering materials across multiple industries. Our focus is on ensuring customers have access to quality grades that meet their technical requirements while maintaining reliable availability and responsive service.” 

Kapoor Sales offers a broad selection of transparent polycarbonate grades, including LEXAN 144RSABIC PC1003RSABIC 123RLotte INFINO 1100UR, and Lotte INFINO 1220UR, allowing customers to select materials based on specific application requirements. The portfolio also includes flame-retardant transparent options such as LEXAN FR 943ALEXAN FR 940943A-111PC 943ASABIC 943A, and PC FR V0 resin for applications where enhanced fire safety is required without compromising material performance.

Key Highlights

  • Reliable supply of PC natural transparent granules for industrial applications
  • Transparent grades suitable for lighting, appliances, electrical products, and consumer goods
  • Materials offering high clarity, impact resistance, and dimensional stability
  • Availability of transparent and flame-retardant polycarbonate grades for diverse application needs
  • Consistent distribution support and dependable material availability across India

 For more information, visit: https://www.kapoorsales.com/pc-natural-transparent-granules.php 

 

About KAPOOR SALES CORPORATION


Kapoor Sales is a trusted supplier of engineering thermoplastics, offering a wide range of polycarbonate, PBT, ABS, and specialty resin solutions. With a strong distribution network and application-focused support, the company serves customers across the electrical, electronics, automotive, lighting, healthcare, and consumer appliance industries.


J-424, 1st Floor, Shankar Road,
New Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi – 110060
Mobile: 9899074747
E-mail: ksc@kapoorsales.com

 

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