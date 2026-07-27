Top 10 CUET Coaching Institutes in Jaipur (2026 Guide)

Jaipur, India, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) has become one of India’s most competitive entrance exams, with over 13 lakh students expected to appear in 2026. A high CUET score is now the gateway to prestigious universities like Delhi University (DU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Jaipur has emerged as a strong academic hub for CUET preparation. Students from the city have even secured All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in CUET 2023 and 2024, proving that the right guidance here can compete at a national level.

Choosing the right coaching institute can be the difference between getting into top colleges like SRCC, Hindu College, or Miranda House—or missing out. Let’s explore the best options available.

What is CUET?

CUET (Common University Entrance Test) is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions into 250+ universities across India.

The exam evaluates students on:

English Language

General Aptitude

Domain-Specific Subjects

Staying updated with the CUET 2026 schedule and syllabus is crucial for effective preparation.

Why Choose CUET Coaching in Jaipur?

Jaipur is no longer limited to IIT-JEE and NEET coaching—it is rapidly growing as a CUET preparation hub.

Here’s why students prefer Jaipur:

Experienced faculty across Commerce, Science & Humanities

Affordable living and coaching costs

Availability of offline + hybrid + online learning models

Competitive peer environment

Coaching institutes here provide:

Structured study plans

Regular mock tests

Personalized mentorship

Exam-focused preparation strategy

Top 10 CUET Coaching Institutes in Jaipur (2026)

Here’s a curated list of the best institutes to help you make the right choice:

1. IMS Jaipur

A trusted name in competitive exam coaching, IMS brings its structured methodology to CUET preparation.

Highlights:

Experienced mentors

Strong focus on English & Aptitude

Personalized doubt-solving

Mode: Online + Offline (Multiple centers)

Fees: ₹35,000 – ₹60,000

2. CUET Pro

CUET Pro is one of the Best CUET Coaching in Jaipur and specialized institute founded by DU toppers, known for delivering strong results in a short time.

Highlights:

AIR 1 in CUET 2023 & 2024

20,000+ practice questions

200+ mock tests

1-on-1 mentoring

Mode: Hybrid (Online + Mansarovar center)

Fees: ₹25,000 – ₹40,000

3. Career Launcher

One of India’s most recognized coaching brands with a structured CUET program.

Highlights:

Strong test series

Experienced faculty

Interactive classes

Mode: Offline + Online (Multiple centers)

Fees: ₹30,000 – ₹55,000

4. Coachify

An affordable option in Mansarovar offering quality classroom coaching.

Highlights:

Small batch sizes

Personalized mentoring

Disciplined offline setup

Mode: Offline

Fees: ₹20,000 – ₹35,000

5. PrepGuruu

A popular choice for students balancing board exams and CUET.

Highlights:

Hybrid learning model

Video lectures + study material

Crash courses available

Mode: Online + Offline

Fees: ₹18,000 – ₹30,000

6. Replicon Academy

Known for structured preparation and strong academic support.

Highlights:

Quality study material

Regular assessments

Experienced faculty

Mode: Offline (Gopalpura Bypass)

Fees: ₹20,000 – ₹32,000

7. SuperGrads by TopRankers

A national-level coaching platform with a growing presence in Jaipur.

Highlights:

Unlimited mock tests

Performance analytics

Strategy-based learning

Mode: Hybrid

Fees: ₹40,000 – ₹70,000

8. Pratham Test Prep

Ideal for students looking for flexible learning and strategy-focused preparation.

Highlights:

Mock-based learning

Personalized feedback

Crash course options

Mode: Online + Hybrid

Fees: ₹22,000 – ₹38,000

9. ToppersAcademy.app

A digital-first platform for self-paced learners.

Highlights:

App-based learning

Anytime access

Practice question banks

Mode: Online

Fees: ₹15,000 – ₹25,000

10. Plutus Academy

A fast-growing institute with a supportive learning environment.

Highlights:

Personalized learning plans

Regular mock tests

Dedicated faculty support

Mode: Online + Offline

Fees: ₹20,000 – ₹35,000

How to Choose the Right CUET Coaching?

Before enrolling, evaluate these key factors:

1. Faculty & Mentorship

CUET is a strategy-driven exam. Choose institutes with experienced mentors and strong academic backgrounds.

2. Past Results

Always check center-specific results, not overall brand claims.

3. Batch Size

Smaller batches = better attention and doubt-solving.

4. Subject Availability

Ensure your domain subjects (Accounts, Eco, BST, History, etc.) are covered properly.

5. Fees & Value

Typical fees range from ₹18,000 to ₹70,000. Focus on ROI, not just price.

Conclusion

Selecting the right coaching institute is a crucial step in your CUET journey. Jaipur offers a wide range of options—from budget-friendly programs to premium coaching institutes.

Among them, CUET Pro stands out due to:

Exclusive CUET focus

DU topper mentorship

Strong track record of results

If you’re aiming for top colleges, choosing the right guidance early can make all the difference.

FAQs

Q1. Are there CUET coaching institutes in Mansarovar, Jaipur?

Yes, institutes like CUET Pro and Coachify offer offline classes in Mansarovar.

Q2. What is the average CUET coaching fee in Jaipur?

Fees typically range between ₹18,000 to ₹70,000 depending on the course and institute.

Q3. Can I prepare for CUET with Class 12 boards?

Yes, most institutes integrate CUET preparation with board syllabus.

Q4. Is CUET coaching available in Hindi medium?

Some institutes offer Hindi-medium batches. Confirm before enrolling.

Q5. Which coaching is best for Commerce students?

CUET Pro, IMS, and Career Launcher are strong options for Commerce preparation.