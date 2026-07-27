Meet Inextrix at ClueCon 2026 to Discover Modern VoIP & AI-powered Communications

Chicago, IL, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Inextrix, an innovative VoIP, telecom, and communication software development provider, is pleased to announce its attendance at ClueCon 2026 on August 10-13, 2026 at The Midland Hotel in Chicago, USA.

As one of the major international conferences on open source communications, Voice AI, and FreeSWITCH technologies, ClueCon 2026 is going to bring together industry leaders and specialists in telecom, communication, and software development to explore the future of real-time communications. The event serves as a global platform for networking, collaboration, and knowledge sharing, attracting developers, communication service providers, telecom operators, enterprises, technology innovators, and software engineers from around the world.

At ClueCon 2026, Inextrix will present its experience in developing scalable communication platforms that allow companies to modernize telecom infrastructure, improve customer engagement, and implement digital transformation.

Among the areas of the company’s expertise, Inextrix will focus on:

Custom VoIP Development

AI-powered Communication Solutions

FreeSWITCH Development

WebRTC Applications

Telecom Product Engineering

SIP-based Communication Platforms

Performance Optimization & Scalability

Dedicated Development Teams

Also, Inextrix experts will engage in discussion of recent developments in Voice AI, open source communications, telecom software engineering, and next generation VoIP technologies.

“Inextrix is pleased to have an opportunity to connect with the worldwide community of open source communications experts and share ideas on how AI and VoIP technologies are transforming the world of business communications”, – stated a representative of Inextrix.

All visitors of ClueCon 2026 are welcome to come and talk to the Inextrix representatives about FreeSWITCH development, OpenSIPS platforms, WebRTC applications, Voice AI-powered communication platforms, telecom software development, and custom VoIP billing solutions.

Know more about ClueCon 2026 and schedule an appointment with our experts:

https://inextrix.com/cluecon-conference-2026/

About Inextrix Technologies

Inextrix Technologies is a leading provider of telecom, VoIP, and communication technology solutions, helping businesses worldwide build scalable, secure, and innovative communication ecosystems. With expertise in VoIP, WebRTC, UCaaS, CPaaS, AI-powered communication, and telecom automation, Inextrix empowers enterprises and service providers with future-ready communication technologies.