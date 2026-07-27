YBL CATT Highlights Hidden Signs Of Speech And Language Delay Ahead Of Speech Pathology Week

MAROOCHYDORE, QLD, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Your Best Life Children’s and Teens’ Therapy (YBL CATT) is calling on Sunshine Coast parents to recognise the subtle signs of speech delay in children, as a speech pathologist warns that early red flags are often mistaken for normal shyness or a “late bloomer” phase.

With Speech Pathology Week landing on 23–29 August, the timing of the appeal could not be more fitting. Many parents wait until a child starts school before raising concerns about communication, by which point gaps in vocabulary, sentence structure or clarity of speech can already be affecting confidence and learning. YBL CATT’s pathologists say the signs of speech delay in children are frequently present well before that point: a toddler who isn’t combining words by two, a preschooler whose speech is hard for unfamiliar listeners to understand, or a child who avoids talking in group settings.

Knowing when to see a speech pathologist matters more than waiting for a problem to become obvious. YBL CATT is using the lead-up to Speech Pathology Week to encourage families to book an assessment rather than adopt a wait-and-see approach, arguing that a short conversation with a speech pathologist now can prevent unnecessary worry later.

“Parents often tell us they noticed something was off a year or more before they booked an appointment,” said Tash Van Veen, Brand Manager at YBL CATT. “They didn’t want to overreact, so they waited to see if their child would catch up on their own. Our message for Speech Pathology Week is simple. You don’t need to wait for a crisis to ask a speech pathologist a question. A ten-minute chat can tell you whether what you’re seeing is typical variation or something worth acting on.”

The concern is backed by national data. Speech Pathology Australia has reported that roughly one in four children starting school has a language delay, and that many parents are unsure how to recognise the signs or where to seek help. YBL CATT’s pathologists see this pattern reflected locally, particularly among families who assumed speech and language development would simply resolve with age. The YBL CATT’s speech language pathology team works with children and teens across a range of needs, from articulation and fluency to social communication and literacy-related language skills.

Sunshine Coast families concerned about a child’s speech or language development are encouraged to book a speech and language assessment with YBL CATT so any support needed can start without a lengthy wait.

About Your Best Life Children’s and Teens’ Therapy

Your Best Life Children’s and Teens’ Therapy (YBL CATT) provides allied health support for children and teens on the Sunshine Coast, including speech and language pathology, occupational therapy and psychology services, with a focus on helping young people build the skills they need to thrive. For enquiries, contact YBL CATT.

Media Contact:

Tash Van Veen

Brand Manager

YBL Children’s & Teens’ Therapy

Ground Floor, 9 Maud St, Maroochydore QLD 4558, Australia

(07) 5293 9090

enquiries@ybl.org.au

https://yblcatts.org.au/